Hallsville senior quarterback Jace Moseley, who accounted or nearly 4,000 total yards and 30 touchdowns, was named Most Valuable Player with the release of the District 8-5A Division II All-District Football team for the 2022 season.
Moseley completed 154 of 265 passes for 2,255 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions and carried 178 times for 1,637 yards and 24 touchdowns.
Other superlatives went to Josh Green of Whitehouse (Offensive Player of the Year), Ean Crite of Texas High (Defensive Player of the Year), Marshall's Carson Combs (Defensive Lineman of the Year), Texas High's Briley Barron (Offensive Lineman of the Year), Hallsville's Zach Southard (Special Teams Player of the Year), Texas High's Javari Johnson (Offensive Newcomer of the Year) and Texas High's Isaiah Dowden (Defensive Newcomer of the Year).
Gerry Stanford of Texas High was named Coach of the Year.
Voting was conducted by the district's coaches.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Line: Connor Hagerty, Marshall; John Jack, Texas High; Drew Jones, Hallsville; Kyren McCullough, Whitehouse; Johnathan Bush, Whitehouse; Ryan Larson, Nacogdoches; Center: Jake Seal, Hallsville; Richard Jackson, Texas High; Running back: Tradarian Ball, Texas High; Braylon Jones, Mount Pleasant; J.Q. Davis, Marshall; Fullback: Byrd Robinson, Marshall; Receiver: Jonathon Fuller, Pine Tree; Ethan Miller, Hallsvile; Tamarcus Gray, Texas High; Jermod McCoy, Whitehouse; Xavier Dangerfield, Texas High; Quarterback: Collier Slone, Marshall; Tight end: Ashton Garza, Hallsville; Kicker: Beaux Benson, Whitehouse
DEFENSE
Nose/Tackle: Dealyn Evans, Pine Tree; Tra Adams, Marshall; Brandon Childs, Texas High; End: Devin Washington, Pine Tree; Cortavion McMillan, Hallsville; Andrew Rogers, Nacogoches; Ladarius Pitts, Whitehouse; Inside linebacker: Hayden Ross, Whitehouse; Braxton Jones, Nacogdoches; Outside linebacker: Shitez Wilkerson, Texas High; Jordan Williams, Marshall; Julius Simms, Whitehouse; Isaiah Hunter, Mount Pleasant; Safety: Kalil Deckard, Pine Tree; C.J. Brown, Texas High; Isaac Jones, Nacogdoches; Cornerback: Jermod McCoy, Whitehouse; Trevion Spencer, Hallsville; Gabe Stroud, Whitehouse; D'Kerrius Shaw, Marshall; Punter: Denzel Hinojosa, Nacogdoches
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Line: Peyton Davis, Pine Tree; Cody Claude, Nacogdoches; Johnathan Amieva, Mount Pleasant; Evan Holman, Texas High; Center: Anthony Castro, Pine Tree; Jaylon McFarland, Marshall; Running back: Jalynn Robinson, Pine Tree; Cermodrick Bland, Nacogdoches; Iven Lacy, Whitehouse; Fullback: James Williams, Nacogdoches; Receiver: Brandon Hall, Texas High; Decarlton Wilson, Whitehouse; Jacorey Smith, Marshall; Kevi Heath, Mount Pleasant; Jaylan Brown, Nacogdoches; L.J. Leadon, Nacogdoches; Quarterback: Mason McMinn, Mount Pleasant; Isaac Jones, Nacogdoches; Tight end: Judson Illingworth, Marshall; Kyler Smith, Mount Pleasant; Kicker: Denzel Hinojosa, Nacogdoches.
DEFENSE
Nose/tackle: Dillon Moralez, Hallsville; Joseph Bracey, Marshall; Kenneth Merriman, Texas high; Amari Tatum, Nacogdoches; End: Tyquan Black, Texas High; Ricky Sampson, Mount Pleasant; Peyton Blackmon, Whitehouse; Inside linebacker: Kenneth Villearreal, Marshall; Judson Illingworth, Marshall; James Williams, Nacogdoches; Outside linebacker: Ivan Olvera, Hallsville; JaColby Turner, Mount Pleasant; Yoshiro Parks, Nacogdoches; Safety: Logan Presley, Marshall; Andrew Paul, Marshall; Antez Jeffery, Mount Pleasant; D'Marea Weaver, Nacogdoches; Cornerback: Spencer Taylor, Marshall; Jaylan Brown, Nacogdoches; Latristan Thompson, Mount Pleasant; Punter: Gerardo Chavez, Mount Pleasant
HONORABLE MENTION
Pine Tree: Cale Skinner, Amare Gary, Matt Cates, Raimone Flournoy, L'Marion Hunter Seth McFarland, Brock Reddic, Carl Turner, Noah Salazar, Jailyn Attaway, Preston Armstrong, Earl Williams, Kesean Bowie; Hallsville: Connor White, Blayde Bullard, Isaiah McDonald, Slayten Donald, Gabe Bennett, Remington Talasek, Andrew Griffin, Jack Holladay, Sawyer Dunagan; Marshall: Zach Smith, David Carlisle, Jakaylon Williams, Gavin Pilarowski, Kaiden Rodgers; Texas High: Trystan Powell, Keith Lewis, Tim Austin, Alex Hines, Donnie Gissom, Lawton Nichols, Joe Miller, David Potter; Whitehouse: Jaylen Brandon, Damion Anderson, Braylen Jackson, Chris Woodley, Dylan Acker, Colton Moncrief, Peyton Bryan; Mount Pleasant: Dylan Bennett, Payton Chism, Kelcey Morris, Xavier Hills, Hudson Hampton, Ricky Sampson, Barron Stephens, Ashton Simon, Fabian Hernandez, Raul Garcia; Nacogdoches: Mikail Lockett, D'Marea Weaver, Ty Williams, L.J. Leadon, Coonner McAninch, Quin Calhoun, William Whitaker, Jakyron Pruitt, Kaeden Thacker, Bryan Granados, Jaylen Wickware.
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Pine Tree: Dealyn Evans, Matt Cates, Dean McMillen, Damien Kelly, Kesean Bowie, Seth McFarland, Alex Mireles, Alex Brace, Anthony Castro, Preston Armstrong, Aaron Bocanegra, Edgar Bocanegra; Marshall: Tra Adams, David Carlisle, Carson Combs, JQ Davis, Judson Illingworth, Jaylon McFarland, Gavin Plarowski, Logan Presley, Dallan Shaw, Collier Slone, Jacorey Smith, Zachary Smith, Spencer Taylor, Kenneth Villerreal, Jakaylon Williams; Hallsville: Trey Jeter, Jace Moseley, Zach Southard, Connor White, Gavin Enloe, Sawyer Dunagan, Ethan Miller, Amryn Lachney, Andrew Griffin, Brealon Fagan, Caden Chatham, Cortavion McMillan, Major Allen, Brady Roberts, Lance Carver, Coen Ellis, Oliver Dilday, Dane Brown, Jackson Norton, Graham Black, Gabe Bennett, Drew Jones, Jake Seal, Jack Holladay, Karsyn Krchnak; Texas High: Briley Baron, Alejandro Cardenas, Heriberto Rosales, Cody Reese, Zaquan Robinson, William Seidenschwarz, Matthew Delk; Whitehouse: Jermod McCoy, Donavan Robinson, Jaylen Brandon, Gabe Stroud, Braylen Jackson, Iven Lacy, Ethan Stone, Hayden Ross, Josh Green, Hudson Barron,Mark Torres, Colton McMahon, Peyton Blackmon, Weston Norvell, Layne Hooker, Colten McDaniels, Maddax Gray, Jayron Williams, Shawn Rios, Jordan Park, Cole Murry, Chris Woodley, Cody Bostik, Dylan Acker, Anthony Yarbrough, Kyren McCullough, Colton Moncreif, Peyton Bryan, Johnathan Bush, Dylan Peeks, Erik Haan, Beaux Benson, Keilon Caldwell, Julian Gonzalez; Nacogdoches: Mikail Lickett, Cermondrick Bland, L.J.Leadon, Conner McAninch, Jaylan Brown, Isaac Jones, Bryan Granados, Amari Tatum, Curtis Harris, Denzel Hinojosa, Braxton Jones, James Williams, Joe Still, Cody Claude, Riley Vanscoder, Bryan Granados, Christian Ochoa, Martin Jackson, Jaden Sanders, Ryan Larson, Andrew Rogers.