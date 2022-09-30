KILGORE –Da’Marion Van Zandt threw for three touchdowns and Isaiah Ross ran for two others as Kilgore upended Jacksonville 56-7 on Friday night at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium,.
Joining Van Zandt and Ross with accolades in the victory were Matthew Tyeskie, PJ Wiley and Roosevelt Rollins on offense and a defense that probably played its best game of the season.
Zaylon Stoker had a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown, as well as Peyton Christian, Jacob Caruthers, Matthew Hardy among others made things tough for the visiting Indians.
The win was Kilgore’s fourth in a row, after an 0-2 beginning, and its second in 9-4A DI play. The loss drops Jacksonville to 1-1 in district and 2-4 for the season.
Van Zandt was 11-of-14 passing for 148 yards and three touchdowns. Those covered 39 and 4 yards to Tyeskie, and six-yards to Wiley.
Tyeskie had five receptions for 98 yards and two scores. Wiley followed with two catches for 12 yards and a score.
Besides his touchdowns, Ross, who was recognized prior to the game as an exceptional student-athlete, rushed for 129 yards on 15 carries. Roosevelt Rollins, who came on late, scored on runs of 45- and 15-yards.
Down 28-0, Jacksonville put together its only scoring drive of the night at the end of the second period, moving 67-yards to an 18-yard scoring pass from Ryan McCown to Koda Canady with just 20.3 seconds remaining in the half. Jesus Nunez converted the extra point.
Kilgore finished with 357 yards of total offense. Jacksonville managed just less than 100 yards total.
McCown started hot, completing pinpoint passes to his standout receiver Devin McCuin, a UTSA commit, to Ryan Walker, Jermaine Taylor and Ellijah Whitaker, struggled the longer the game went.
Jwaylon Kennedy carried most, if not all of the rushing load for the Jacksonville offense.
The Bulldogs’ initial scoring drive covered 70 yards in six plays with Ross, the district’s leading rusher through the first five games, scoring on a 10-yard run with 50.1 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Leo Yzaguirre converted the PAT, giving the Ragin’ Red a 7-0 lead to carry into the second period.
The drive was almost all Ross’ work, except for a 20-yard Van Zandt completion to Tyeskie and a half-the-distance facemask penalty on Jacksonville to the 10 yard line.
Kilgore extended its lead to 14 on its very next possession as Van Zandt hooked up with Tyeskie, who had gotten free in the flat, for a 39-yard scoring completion with 7:01 remaining in the first half. Yzaguirre booted the extra point.
Jacksonville’s ensuing drive was hijacked by a 65-yard interception return of a McCown pass by Stoker for the touchdown with 5:30 left in the second quarter. The pick was the third for Stoker in the last two games and his second to return for a touchdown in as many games.
The Kilgore defense, led by Christian and Caruthers, held the Fightin’ Indians again, giving Kilgore the football on its 49 yard line. Van Zandt and the offense marched 51 yards in just six plays with Van Zandt completing his second TD of evening (of six yards) to PJ Wiley with 2:12 showing in the first half. Yzaguirre’s fourth PAT of the game gave Kilgore a commanding 28-0 lead.
Jacksonville managed to answer with a 67-yard drive to paydirt with the scoring pass of 18 yards from McCown to Koda Canady with just 20 seconds left in the opening half. Jesus Nunez’s conversion trimmed the Kilgore lead to 21, 28-7 at halftime.
The Ragin’ Red, who deferred to start the contest, got a 79-yard kickoff return from Chris Williams to set the stage for Ross’ second score of the night on an 11 yard run with 11:33 left in the third period.
The Dogs added on with a Van Zandt scoring pass-and-run to Tyeskie, who caught it at the Jacksonville 20, and scooted in untouched with 8:15 left in the third, pushing Kilgore’s advantage to 35, 42-7.
Roosevelt Rollins came on late to score on runs of 45 and 15 yards, extending the Ragin’ Red’s lead to 56-7.
Kilgore had won three in a row since opening the season 0-2. Meanwhile, the Indians had won their last two games, after losing its first three. Both teams came into the 57th meeting between the schools with a 1-0 district record. Jacksonville defeated Athens, while Kilgore blanked Palestine.
Next week, Kilgore travels to Lindale, while Jacksonville entertains Chapel Hill.