Kilgore’s Isaiah Ross and Harleton’s Blaine Cornelius turned in huge nights on offense, and Harleton’s Colby Raiborn was a terror on defense in Week seven of the high school football season.
For their efforts, Ross and Cornelius share Longview News-Journal Offensive Player of the Week honors, and Raiborn picked up Defensive Player of the Week accolades.
The honors are sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic.
Ross put up good numbers for Kilgore in the first four games of the season, but the Bulldog standout has turned things up a notch since district play began.
He carried 23 times for 343 yards and three touchdowns on Friday in a 49-35 win over Lindale that moved Kilgore to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in District 9-4A Division I play.
Ross has rushed for at least 100 yards in six of Kilgore’s seven games, and in three district outings he has carried 52 times for 697 yards and seven scores.
Kilgore will host Henderson on Friday.
Cornelius led Harleton with his arm and his feet on Friday as the Wildcats improved to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in district 10-2A Division I with a 61-6 win over Union Grove.
The Wildcat standout completed 10 of 12 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns and carried nine times for 111 yards and four scores.
For the year, he’s passed for 399 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 77 carries for 380 yards and seven TDs.
Raiborn and the Harleton defense held Union Grove to 76 rushing yards on 36 attempts and 116 total yards. He finished the night with 15.5 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss and for the year he has recorded 50.5 tackles and 12.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage.
Harleton will visit Big Sandy on Friday.