ATHENS – Hornets giving Bulldogs a fight?
Well, they might not in the animal world. But they did on the football field, for about a half, on Friday night.
Athens put up a bit of a fight against district-leading Kilgore here at Bruce Field on Friday night, but eventually, brute strength won out, and Kilgore left with a convincing 27-7 win, its seventh straight.
Coach Clint Fuller and the Ragin’ Red are now 7-2 overall, and 5-0 in District 9-4A, Division I. They have an open date next week – maybe the latest open date in the history of the Kilgore football program – and will host Chapel Hill, the only other team in the district without a loss (coming into Friday night) on Nov. 4 in the regular season finale for both schools.
Kilgore led just 6-0 at halftime, but blew the game open in the second half.
Kilgore’s second half started much like the first left off: a physical battle, with quarterback DaMarion VanZandt picking up a first down on a fourth-and-1 near midfield, an early-second-half gamble by coach Fuller that paid off two plays later, a 51-yard touchdown run right up the middle of the Athens defense by Isaiah Ross.
Leo Yzaguirre was good on the extra point, and early in the second half, with just over eight minutes left, the Bulldogs took a 13-0 lead.
And then a surprise: an onside kick, something Kilgore rarely does. Mykel Dennis recovered for the Ragin’ Red at the Athens 39-yard-line.
VanZandt went right back to work, a quick completion, then Ross again, bulling his way down to the Hornets’ 13-yard-line, with Jordan Jackson, Braydon Nelson, Emmanuel Young, Braquan Moye, and Justin Flores leading the charge.
Kilgore stalled at the Athens 5, just barely short of the first down, and VanZandt took care of that, picking up the first down and keeping the clock rolling. He was tackled at the 2, and then scored on the next play, a run of his own. Yzaguirre hit the point after with 3:39 left – Athens had yet to see the ball in the second half with the bulk of the third quarter gone – and Kilgore had tripled its lead to 20-0.
Athens did finally get a third quarter possession, picked up a quick first down, but found themselves really working against the clock and the score, three touchdowns down and most of the third quarter gone, thanks to that Kilgore score and the onside kick and subsequent score.
The third quarter ended with a completion from Ty Arroyo to Jorien Ray at Kilgore’s 15, then an incomplete pass into the end zone.
Athens did get into the end zone, a 4-yard pass from Arroyo to Ray, with 10:50 left in the game. Nico Castaneda hit the point after, and got the Hornets within two scores, 20-7.
Athens – perhaps unable to resist it – attempted an onside kick, but Kilgore’s Matthew Tyeskie recovered it, and set up at the Hornets’ 38-yard-line. VanZandt completed a pass to Tyeskie for 9, then Ross picked up the first down on the next play.
VanZandt found P.J. Wiley on a pass that got the Ragin’ Red inside the Hornets’ 10, and then Roosevelt Rollins put the game on ice, a 9-yard-touchdown with 7:11 left. That gave the ‘Dogs a 27-7 lead.
Kilgore’s defense got the ball back for the Bulldogs with three and a half minutes left in the game, a turnover on downs, and the ‘Dogs were able to run out the clock.
Neither Athens nor Kilgore had a lot of luck on their first possessions of the game – Kilgore forced Athens into a turnover on downs at Kilgore’s 40-yard-line, where Athens tried and failed to convert on fourth and 5, and then Kilgore had to punt on its first possession, as well.
Athens pinned Kilgore back at its own 10 with a great punt on Kilgore’s second possession, but Isaiah Ross, as he’s prone to do, burst free on second and 5, getting free on a second-and-5 for a lot: about a 59-yard gain, down to Athens’ 27-yard-line.
Roosevelt Rollins and Ross smacked a 1-2 punch, getting Kilgore inside the Athens 10, but Ross lost the ball, fumbling the ball through the end zone. It was never recovered, a touchback. Athens avoided the score and took over possession at their own 20.
Kilgore’s defense quickly forced a punt, though not nearly as good for Athens this time, with the Bulldogs taking over at near-midfield. A holding call put the Bulldogs in a hole, though, and the first quarter expired with neither team getting a score.
Kilgore converted a first down, Ross on a fourth-and-5 at Athens’ 36, for a new set of downs early in the second quarter, as Ross got 8 yards to keep the drive going. VanZandt lost his helmet on the next play, as he scrambled for yards, and the Hornets were penalized for a facemask. The penalty gave the Ragin’ Red a first down at the Hornets’ 14.
VanZandt got under center and picked up a first down three plays later, all the way to the Athens 2, and then Ross broke the scoreless tie with a 2-yard run on the next play, putting Kilgore in front 6-0, with 8:56 left in the first half (the extra point was ruled to have missed).
Athens quarterback Ty Arroyo, largely with his legs, helped the Hornets get a decent drive going, into Kilgore territory, as a response to the Bulldogs’ touchdown. Jorien Ray broke free and almost scored – Kilgore defensive back Zaylon Stoker got a touchdown-saving tackle at Kilgore’s 16-yard-line.
But the Hornets’ next three plays couldn’t get them any closer than the Bulldogs’ 10. Athens elected to go for the end zone on fourth down, but the pass to the end zone to Eli Perkins hit the turf, and Kilgore re-claimed possession of the ball with 3:32 left in the half.
The Bulldogs converted a first down quickly, with VanZandt hooking up with Matthew Tyeskie, at Kilgore’s 23, and then, moving quickly, he went long to P.J. Wiley, but Trey Manning was able to defend the play without being called for interference.
Kilgore, in third down and 10 with a minute and a half left, was stopped at its own 28, and into a fourth-down. Athens called a time out with 1:17 left in the half, and Ray had a big run, then a short catch, getting Athens to midfield.
It looked like disaster for Athens when Arroyo lost the ball, a fumble, but chased it down and got it back, then hurled it across the field to Jamauri Manning, who caught it for positive yardage. Arroyo scrambled for 14 yards and a first down to Kilgore’s 26 on the next play, and then spiked the ball with 14 seconds left in the half.
The next pass was incomplete, again bouncing off the turf, and then Jaden Crane caught a pass down to Kilgore’s 21 and got out of bounds with two seconds left to set up a 39-yard field goal. It was wide right, leaving the Bulldogs up 6-0 at the half.