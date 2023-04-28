Longview started hitting the field for its annual spring football session this week, and is already working through some hurdles to reach the goals it wants to achieve during the 2023 fall season.
“We’ve seen improvement,” Longview athletic director and head football coach John King said of what he’s seen from his program during the opening week of spring practice. “We’re still a long way from where we need to be, but the kids are working hard.”
“There have been some good and bad surprises, but there are a bunch of kids getting reps,” he added. “We had about 170-plus out there. Right now, I would say it’s a success.”
The Lobos earned a 14-1 season record and advanced to the Class 5A Division I state semifinal in 2022, but they are currently working through some challenges to build the necessary roster for another deep playoff run this year.
“I’m encouraged on what we can be,” said King. “We gotta get the pieces of the puzzle put together, and guys have to accept the roles that we’re going to work them in.”
The team is not only facing the task of replacing departed seniors, but it’s also battling current injuries.
“We got some questions up front, but some of those questions are going to get answered when we get some of our people back,” said King. “We’ve had a couple that have been dinged up that have been held out of practice on the defensive line. Guys that are three-year varsity players.”
There have also been excused absences of returning athletes who have baseball and track obligations this spring. One of those is soon-to-be senior tailback Taylor Tatum, who will carry a large amount of the offensive load once the season kicks off at McKinney on Aug. 24.
The program will miss Tatum’s contributions when he’s unavailable this spring, but it also recognizes that the situation provides opportunities for other teammates as the groundwork begins for future production on that side of the ball.
“One problem is we’re thin at running back due to some injuries and kids in other sports, so we’ve had to put a makeshift offense together to accommodate that,” said King. “I feel like with that being said, the running backs have done well.”
King said that’s not the only position that showcases an athlete’s buy-in and leadership.
“Defensively, I would say the linebacker level and the secondary have been pretty solid,” said King. “Our secondary has all those guys back. They’re playing well and they’re seasoned veterans.”
“I [also] feel pretty good about what our offensive line has been able to do with all groups,” he added. “They [have] made progress.”
Longview has a good idea of where it’s currently sitting in the season preparation process, and is already planning to take the next step during the second week of spring.
“We’ll progress to week two,” said King. “It’ll be more of the same drill works that we do.”
“It can get pretty physical during the spring,” he added. “We’re going to try and structure our practices where we can keep bodies on the practice field. There are only so many blows that a body can take, but we still gotta get some work done. Just gotta push through it, keep practicing, and try and get better.”
While the roster building is important this time of year, it is also important to know who will be on the coaching staff when games begin.
Longview recently found out that it will have to march on without former Lobo player and longtime wide receivers coach Jon Writt because he is leaving for the Houston Yates offensive coordinator job.
“He’s a great mentor,” King said of Writt. “He was an excellent player at Longview High School, and is connected to this community in a lot of ways. He’s done an excellent job coaching our receivers, and developed into a fine coach. He’ll be missed. He’s ready for the next challenge. I look forward to watching his success down the road.”
To no one’s surprise, King already has his successor in place.
“You gotta develop players and coaches,” King said of the quick move. “Jalen Claiborne is going to step into that role. He’s been working with our freshman receivers. He’s a good one. He played and understands the position. He can coach everything we need to get done. It’s nice to be able to promote from within.”