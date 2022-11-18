DALLAS – Longview held a small halftime lead against Frisco Lone Star during Friday night’s area round football playoff game at Dallas’ John Kincaide Stadium, and ultimately pulled away in the second half for a 38-17 victory.
The Lobos improved their season record to 12-0, and advanced to play Port Arthur Memorial in next Friday’s Class 5A Division I Region II semifinal at Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium, while the Rangers finished their 2022 campaign with a 9-3 mark.
Longview was slow out of the gate because of three early penalties on Friday, and fell behind 3-0 against Frisco Lone Star after Chase Lanham kicked a 33-yard field goal, but the Lobos leaned on their rushing attack to take their first lead of the night.
Taylor Tatum launched Longview’s first scoring drive during a 55-yard carry, and his three-yard touchdown run gave Longview a 7-3 lead with 19 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Tatum guided Longview’s running attack with his 24 carries for 222 yards and three touchdowns. The Lobos ultimately finished with 300 yards on the ground.
“It’s what he does,” King said of Tatum’s rushing performance. “That’s what we’ve gotten accustomed to. He’s got a good supporting cast. Some of it is him, and some of it is him and them. He’s a great back, is physical, and has speed and great vision. He’s done a good job for us.”
Longview’s defense then forced a short Frisco Lone Star punt, and Tatum followed with a 30-yard touchdown run on the only play of the drive to give the Lobos a 14-3 edge at the 11-minute mark of the second quarter.
Frisco Lone Star’s Bennett Fryman started heating up in the pass game, and connected with Chris Viveros on a 14-yard touchdown pass. That cut Longview’s lead to 14-10 with 4:37 left in the first half.
The score remained the same at halftime, but Longview’s defense slowed down Frisco Lone Star in the second half. Ja’Keyvon Curry helped set the tone when he picked off a Fryman pass in the end zone at the 7:08 mark of the third quarter. He would finish the game with two interceptions after he added another with 10:16 left in the fourth period.
The Lobos’ offense took advantage of both turnovers, and started to find its groove again. The unit was lifted again by Jordan Allen’s 77-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Hale. That made it a 21-10 score with 6:16 to play in the third frame.
Allen earned a four-for-eight passing performance for 103 yards and one touchdown. Hale was the target on all four completions.
Longview then turned to its kicking game to finish another scoring drive. This time, Michael Fields’ successful 36-yard field goal attempt gave the Lobos a 24-10 advantage with 18 seconds remaining in the period.
The Lobos hit the ground running again in the fourth and final quarter. Tatum broke free on a 32-yard touchdown run at the 7:27 mark of the period, and Alijah Johnson followed with a 23-yard score with 4:14 to play in the contest.
Johnson finished the outing with seven carries for 54 yards and a score.
Fryman did hit Viveros on another 14-yard touchdown strike with 1:08 remaining in the game, but Longview still hung on for a 38-17 win.