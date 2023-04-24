After making a weekend visit to to Columbus, Ohio and the Ohio State Buckeyes, Longview High School running back Taylor Tatum announced on Monday he has cut long list of college choices down to seven.
Making the cut are Ohio State, USC, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Michigan and back-to-back national champion Georgia.
Tatum is a three-sport standout at Longview (baseball and track).
On the football field, the Lobo speedster carried 227 times for 1,890 yards and a school-record 33 touchdowns as a junior. He also caught 12 passes for 160 yards and three more scores.
As a sophomore, Tatum rushed for 730 yards and six touchdowns and had three receiving touchdowns.
Tatum is one of the top baseball players in East Texas, and in track he helped the lobos finish fourth this past week at the District 15-5A/16-5A Area Track and Field Meet in Whitehouse.
Tatum was a member of the Lobo 400-meter and 800-meter relay teams that finished second at the area meet, and he won the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.7.