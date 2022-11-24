Longview (12-0) vs. Port Arthur Memorial (11-1)
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Stadium: Abe Martin Stadium, 309 South Medford Drive, Lufkin 75901
Coaches
Longview: John King
Port Arthur Memorial: Brian Morgan
Last Week: Longview 38, Frisco Lone Star 17; Port Arthur Memorial 52, Frisco Wakeland 50 (4OT)
Up next: Winner will play either Frisco Reedy or Mansfield Timberview
WHEN LONGVIEW HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Longview: Jordan Allen (1,610 passing yards, 185 rushing yards, and 19 passing touchdowns) … Taylor Tatum (1,572 rushing yards, 98 receiving yards, 28 rushing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown) … Jalen Hale (887 receiving yards, 67 rushing yards, 12 receiving touchdowns, and two rushing touchdowns) … Alijah Johnson (743 rushing yards, 94 receiving yards, 10 rushing touchdowns, and two receiving touchdowns) … Kelvin Washington (288 rushing yards, 70 receiving yards, seven rushing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown) … Brandavion Steverson (234 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns) … Dakaylen Reese (191 receiving yards, 15 rushing yards, and one receiving touchdown) … Jonathan Lee (169 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns)
Port Arthur Memorial: Jelani Chevalier … Daevon Iles … Darrell Thornton … Caden Pitre … Harvey Jones
Keys: Longview has rushed for over 300 yards in its first two playoff games in 2022, so it needs to run the ball early and often to earn a third straight postseason victory. The Lobos have the necessary playmakers in Taylor Tatum, Alijah Johnson, Kelvin Washington, and Brandavion Steverson to check that box off. Dual-threat quarterback Jordan Allen can also participate in the plan, or he can connect with Jalen Hale on game-changing passes.
WHEN MEMORIAL HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Port Arthur Memorial: Davion Wilson (357 passing yards, 117 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns, and two passing touchdowns in last week’s area round playoff win against Frisco Wakeland) … Caleb Goodie (141 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns last week) … Ja’Coryn Baker (80 receiving yards, 46 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown last week) … Ja’Quan Holmes (108 receiving yards last week) … Jelani Chevalier (51 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown last week)
Longview: Ta’Darion Boone (83 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, nine pass break-ups, seven sacks, four interceptions, three defensive touchdowns, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one blocked punt) … Chase Smith (75 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four pass break-ups, one interception, one forced fumble, and one sack) … Kaden Brooks (73 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one pass break-up) … Daedrion Garrett (60 tackles, seven pass break-ups, one interception, and one fumble recovery) … Omarion Watkins (60 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and five sacks) … Xaryus Sheppard (59 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine and a half sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one blocked punt) … Billy Smith (55 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, one defensive touchdown, one interception, and one forced fumble) … Willie Nelson (51 tackles, five interceptions, four pass break-ups, one defensive touchdown, and one tackle for loss)
Keys: Longview needs to slow down a Port Arthur Memorial team that has scored over 40 points in seven of its 12 games this season, and earned 100 of its 474 season points during its first two playoff games … The Lobos’ defensive unit has only allowed 109 points to opponents in 2022, and will continue to lean on the gameday efforts of Ta’Darion Boone, Chase Smith, Kaden Brooks, Daedrion Garrett, Omarion Watkins, Xaryus Sheppard, Billy Smith, and Willie Nelson.
Did you know: Longview will meet Port Arthur Memorial during football season for the first time on Friday … The Lobos did have a 3-5-2 record against Port Arthur Jefferson, which merged with Port Arthur Austin and Port Arthur Lincoln during the creation of Port Arthur Memorial in 2002 … Longview’s football program has qualified for its 17th regional semifinal … The Lobos are 10-6 in the round since 1975 … Longview will play its 28th football game at Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium this week … The Lobos are 13-14 at the venue since 1973, but they are 4-2 at the site since 2012.