LINDALE — Fresh off their bye week to close the regular season, the Carthage Bulldogs football team came into their 4A Division II bi-district playoff game against the Pittsburg Pirates feeling rested.
The Bulldogs looked fresh and sharp as a razor in every faced of the game of the game as Connor Cuff threw for 223 yards and four touchdowns in less than one half of play as Carthage easily dispatched of Pittsburg 42-7 Thursday at Lindale High School.
Cuff — who completed his first eight attempts of the game — completed 12 of his 15 pass attempts.
Like he’s known to do, the senior signal caller praised his teammates first and foremost.
“My lineman block great, and as I’ve said before I got a lot of weapons on the outside,” Cuff said. “I just have to give them a good ball.”
Carthage (11-0) struck very quick as after receiving the opening kickoff; the Bulldogs went 72 yards on three plays, capped by a 15-yard touchdown pass from Cuff to K.D. Bell.
After forcing a fumble that Cole Hodges recovered, the Bulldogs took quick advantage as Cuff connected with Montrel Hatten for a 13-yard touchdown pass that made it 14-0 with 8:12 left in the first.
“We spread it around well and ran the ball well, but the offensive line is always going to get overlooked,” Carthage Coach Scott Surratt said. “You can’t do any of that, you can’t throw the ball, can’t run the ball without those guys. They played great.”
Surratt was impressed with how Cuff managed the offense so sharply against Pittsburg.
“Obviously he’s very talented and he played well,” Surratt said of Cuff. “We did a lot of motions and shifts and he handled everything like he always does. We’re looking forward to him playing even better than he did tonight.”
The Bulldogs faced a 4-and-15 from the Pirates 38-yard line when senior wide receiver Noah Paddie was able to get behind the defense and Cuff found Paddie for the score.
Paddie finished with five catches and 113 yards, including a touchdown.
“Connor threw me a great ball and I made a play for him,” Paddie said.
Cuff would put on one more spectacular throw in his limited action on Thursday when, after Carthage forced a Pittsburg punt, Cuff hit junior Bradan Manning with a 53-yard strike that made it 28-0.
“The off week really gave us a chance to get rested,” Cuff said. “Get a plan for the playoffs, and if we start early you usually continue throughout the whole game.”
Manning finished with 68 yards receiving on three catches; Hatten 47 yards receiving on four catches; and Bell had two catches for 23 yards, with both going for touchdowns.
Freshman KJ Edwards had 85 yards rushing on just four carries, including a 30-yard touchdown run.
Pittsburg (2-9), who suffered a 51-22 loss to Carthage at home back in Week 2, couldn’t muster any success with their Slot-T offense.
Carthage held Pittsburg to 29 yards rushing on 15 carries as the Bulldogs went into halftime leading 35-0.
In the game, the Pirates finished with 40 carries for 154 rushing, and quarterback La’Christian Johnson didn’t complete either one of his two attempts. One of those resulted in a Zsemad Williams interception.
“We controlled the front, and when you control the front the linebackers get to run,” Surratt said. “Our linebackers played well, our edge guys played well. It was just a great effort.”
Twan Thompson provided the lone score for the Pirates with a nine-yard touchdown run with 1:49 left in the game.
“The defense handled business,” Bell said. “We didn’t want them to score a point, but they scored. I feel we did good tonight.”
With such a bigger early lead, Surratt was able to give a glimpse into the future when he inserted his son Jett Surratt into the game late in the second quarter.
Jett — a quarterback who led the Bulldogs' freshmen team to an undefeated season — played a series with the starters, and it was memorable one.
Facing a 3-and-17, Jett scrambled out of the pocket and would get clotheslined after scrambling for a few yards. After shaking that off, the freshman settled down and led Bulldogs on a 12-play 85-yard drive that was capped with an eight-yard touchdown pass from Jett to Bell with 30 seconds left before the half.
“It’s awesome,” Surratt said of the feeling of watching Jett play his first varsity game. “He was nervous when he went in, but we had a plan for him to get in if we got up 28 points and we did early. He finished the half and did well.”
Jett completed 5 of his 8 pass attempts for 61 yards, including the score.
Scott said seeing Jett get clotheslined is what he’ll remember most from his first time playing in a varsity game and not the touchdown pass.
“He got clotheslined in his face mask, that’s what I’ll remember more than anything.” Scott said. “He got up quickly, and we were excited about that. He was so juiced up, overthrew a couple, but he played well.”