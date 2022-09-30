BROWNSBORO — The Carthage Bulldogs football team — the No. 1 rated team in 4A Division II — had the chance for another impressive accolade to add to their uber impressive resume under legendary coach Scott Surratt.
Carthage had the opportunity to start a season 6-0 for the sixth-straight season.
The Bulldogs did it and did it with ease.
Carthage scored the game’s first 41 points en route to a 69-13 victory over host Brownsboro in a District 8-4A Division II game Friday at Bear Stadium.
The Bulldogs scored in multiple times in three different ways, including passing, receiving and twice on defense.
Senior quarterback Connor Cuff threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns — bringing his season total to 21 touchdowns and no interceptions — in a little over three quarters of work.
Montrel Hatten, an Oregon State commit, had a game-high seven catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns, while tight end K.D. Bell had a 69-yard touchdown reception.
Junior running back LaRandion Dowden finished with 99 yards rushing on just seven carries and had a 69-yard and a four-yard touchdown run. Fellow junior running back KD Matlock also had a pair of rushing touchdowns in the win.
Noah Paddie finished with 98 yards of offense (57 receiving and 41 rushing) on just three touches in the game.
Carthage (6-0 overall, 2-0 District 8-4A D-II) forced a Brownsboro punt on the game’s opening drive and on the Bulldogs’ second offensive play from scrimmage, Dowden raced 69 yards down the right sideline to pay dirt.
Tedric Pipkins intercepted Brownsboro quarterback Jaxyn Rogers for a 38-yard pick-six that made it 41-0 in favor of Carthage with 5:23 left in the first half.
Brownsboro (2-4, 0-2) did have something positive occur for them when Rogers hit Gakyle Baker with a 29-yard touchdown pass with 2:16 left in the first half.
The significance was that it was the first time Carthage had surrendered first-half points all season up to that point.
Rogers — who finished 14-of-29 passing for 172 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions — hit Dylan Downey for a 20-yard touchdown with 55 seconds left in the first half.
Going into halftime, Carthage led Brownsboro 41-13.
The Bulldogs got the ball in the second half and struck quick with a six-yard touchdown pass from Cuff to Hatten and a four-yard touchdown run by Dowden.
Senior Viencint Cabada had nice little two play span where he sacked Rogers for a 14-yard loss and then on the very next play intercepted Rogers for an 18-yard pick-six.
Klayton Ingram and Deiontae Marry each had sack and a fumble recovery in the win. Karladarian Beechum had a two-yard rushing touchdown and a fumble recovery for the Bulldogs.
Carthage will return home on Friday when they host Canton.
Kickoff at Bulldog Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.