Spring Hill vs. Sabine
Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
Stadium: James Bamberg Stadium, 5424 FM 1252, Gladewater 75647
Coaches
Spring Hill: Brandon Joslin
Sabine: Cody Gilbert
Up next: Center at Spring Hill (Sept. 1); Sabine at West Rusk (Sept. 1)
WHEN SPRING HILL HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Spring Hill: Julius Hawkins (94 carries, 536 yards and three touchdowns in 2022) … Dwaylon Richardson (116 receiving yards) … Brett Andros … Jason Jordan … Coleman Stout
Sabine: Joseph Royce (58 tackles, six tackles for loss, and five sacks in 2022) … Cade Silvertooth (42 tackles and two sacks) … Cason Patterson (20 tackles) … Caleb McKinney (14 tackles and two pass break-ups)
WHEN SABINE HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Sabine: Colt Sparks (1,585 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, 700 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns in 2022) … Cade Silvertooth (365 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown) … Cason Patterson (340 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns) … Hudson McNatt (22 catches, 350 receiving yards and three touchdowns) … Caleb McKinney (25 catches, 309 yards and one touchdown)
Spring Hill: Carson Tidwell … Hayden Congdon … Talan Ferguson
Keys: The Spring Hill Panthers enter 2023 with a less experienced roster, so a second straight 1-0 start to the season will depend on reliable players like running backs Julius Hawkins and Coleman Stout, receiver Dwaylon Richardson, and linemen Brett Andros and Jason Jordan on the offensive side. Safety Carson Tidwell, linebacker Hayden Congdon and lineman Talan Ferguson will also serve in a similar role for the team's defensive unit. The Sabine Cardinals can interfere because they have notable two-way contributors like quarterback/defensive back Colt Sparks, running back/linebacker combos Cade Silvertooth and Cason Patterson, receiver/defensive back Caleb McKinney, and tight end/defensive end Joseph Royce.
Did you know: Spring Hill owns a 5-2 series edge against Sabine since 2002 … Spring Hill’s 44-34 win in the 2022 season opener snapped a two-game losing skid for the Panthers against the Cardinals … Sabine won 17-14 in 2020 and 34-27 in 2021 … Spring Hill also prevailed 49-0 in 2002, 61-6 in 2003, 41-7 in 2006 and 49-14 in 2007 during that stretch … Both teams missed out on a 2022 UIL postseason appearance … Spring Hill is working towards its first playoff berth since 2020, while Sabine is aiming for its second bid in three years.