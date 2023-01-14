FRISCO - Mineola's Dawson Pendergrass and Timpson's Terry Bussey were among six players honored on Saturday at the Texas Built Ford Tough Player of the Year Banquet held at the Omni Frisco Hotel.
Pendergrass was the Class 3A Player of the Year, and Bussey took home 2A Player of the Year honors for the 2022 season.
The program, concluding its 17th season, honors players from each classification and private schools throughout the season for their work on the field, in the classroom and in the community with Player of the Week honors. Those players are then invited to the Player of the Year Banquet, where a top player from each division is named.
Pendergrass carried 358 times for 3,184 yards and 38 touchdowns, caught eight passes for 109 yards and a touchdown and passed for 479 yards and six scores as a senior at Mineola. He has signed with Baylor.
Bussey, a junior, passed for 2,177 yards and 26 touchdowns, rushed for 2,596 yards and 46 touchdowns, added 115 tackles and returned four of his five interceptions for touchdowns and also had three kickoff returns for TDs and one punt return for a score.
Other Player of the Year winners included Caden Durham of Duncanville in 6A, Noah Long of Liberty Hill in 5A, Dre'lon Miller of Silsbee in 4A and Daniel Demery of Dallas Parish Episcopal for private schools.
East Texas was well-represented at the Player of the Year event, with weekly winners in five of six classifications.
Joining Pendergrass and Bussey from East Texas were DeCarlton Wilson of Whitehouse in 5A, Isaiah Ross of Kilgore and Tyson Berry of Chapel Hill in 4A, Kyler Finney of Winnsboro, Chase Johnson of Daingerfield and Jimmie Harper of West Rusk in 3A, Brody Eaves of Carlisle in 2A and Andre Williams of T.K. Gorman for private schools.