MOUNT PLEASANT – Pine Tree and Mount Pleasant had to battle downpours and sloppy conditions during Friday night’s District 8-5A Division II football game at Sam Parker Field, but the Pirates overcame all that, and a slow start to earn a come-from-behind win.
Pine Tree owned a 23-13 lead with 2:13 to play in the game when a thundering boom was heard, and a large lightning bolt appeared in the sky. After over a 30-minute delay, the game officials ran down the remaining time, and awarded the Pirates the victory.
“Proud of the kids,” Pine Tree head football coach Jason Bachman said after his team’s win on Friday night. “It was not your ideal conditions. A sluggish start, but they overcame it, and found a way to get it done.”
The Pirates improved their season record to 2-7 and district record to 2-3, and will return home to Pirate Stadium for next Friday’s 7:30 p.m. regular season and district finale against Texas High.
The Mount Pleasant Tigers, on the other hand, dropped their respective marks to 2-7 and 1-4. They will wrap up the 2022 season with next Friday’s 7:30 p.m. road district match against Hallsville at Bobcat Stadium.
Early in the first quarter, Mount Pleasant faced a fourth-and-one attempt in Pine Tree territory. Braylon Jones made the most of his carry because he found the end zone on a nine-yard touchdown run at the 7:45 mark of the first quarter.
Almost a full period later, Kelcey Morris returned a Pine Tree punt 65 yards to make it a 13-0 Mount Pleasant lead with 10:18 remaining in the second period. The score remained that way for the next few minutes because Geraldo Sanchez missed the extra point attempt.
Pine Tree’s defense was able to force a Mount Pleasant punt later in the quarter, so the Pirates’ offensive staff started a drive in Tigers’ territory at the 5:48 mark of the quarter. Jalynn Robinson then broke free for a 27-yard touchdown run on the next offensive play to cut the Pirates’ deficit to 13-7 with 5:41 to play in the first half.
Robinson finished the night with 22 carries for 80 yards and a score.
Mount Pleasant then faced a fourth and one at the 39-yard line, but its fake attempt and direct snap to Antez Jeffrey resulted in a one-yard loss and a turnover on downs.
Pine Tree was now in control of the ball, and called a quarterback sneak for Matt Cates on a fourth and six attempt a few plays later. His 27-yard carry returned the Pirates to the red zone before he found Jonathan Fuller on a six-yard TD passing connection. That gave the Pirates a 14-13 edge with 5.4 seconds remaining until halftime.
Pine Tree then wrapped up the second half with the final nine points of the game. The Pirates’ defense put enough pressure on one of Chavez’s punt attempts to force him into the end zone. The safety extended the lead to 16-13 with 2:01 left in the third quarter.
L’Marion Hunter then added a 32-yard touchdown run to make it a 23-13 score with 6:!6 to play in the fourth.