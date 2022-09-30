Pine Tree made the most of Friday night’s home game at Pirate Stadium when it pulled away from Nacogdoches 49-14 for its first win of the Jason Bachman coaching era.
The Pirates snapped a season-starting five-game losing streak, and improved their overall season record to 1-5 and their District 8-5A Division II mark to 1-1. Nacogdoches, on the other hand, dropped to those same records.
“It’s a unique feeling,” Bachman said of the win. “It means a lot.”
“So proud of the kids,” he added. “If people only knew the adversity that we’ve had to overcome. But, they’ve done it. They’re not quitters. They’ve stayed together and love each other.”
Pine Tree used a consistent strategy to score two touchdowns in the first, second and third quarters, and set a new season game-high point total for the third time in the past four weeks.
Jalynn Robinson launched Pine Tree’s hot start with a one-yard touchdown run at the 6:12 mark of the opening quarter. That gave the Pirates an early 7-0 lead.
L’Marion Hunter then found the necessary space on a 19-yard scramble to extend the home team’s advantage to 14-0 with only 59 seconds left in the period. He ultimately finished the game with 17 carries for 100 yards and a pair of scores.
Pine Tree then turned to its passing game when Matt Cates found Jonathon Fuller on a 45-yard strike to make it a 21-0 score at the 10:25 mark of the second quarter.
Nacogdoches finally responded when Mikail Lockett connected with Cermodrick Bland on a 10-yard touchdown pass to cut Pine Tree’s lead to 21-7 at the 4:34 mark of the period.
But, Pine Tree took a 21-point lead into the half because Cates’ one-yard touchdown run made it a 28-7 score with 1:11 remaining in the first half.
Cates continued to excel after the halftime break. He found Fuller on a 35-yard touchdown strike to give Pine Tree a 35-7 lead at the 8:47 mark of the third quarter.
Robinson then followed with another one-yard touchdown to make it a 42-7 game at the 2:56 mark of the period. He finished the event with 19 carries for 83 yards and two scores.
Nacogdoches received another answer when James Williams scored on the ground from one-yard out to cut the Dragons’ deficit to 42-14 at the 6:52 mark of the fourth quarter.
But, Hunter topped off the night’s scoring. His seven-yard touchdown run ultimately gave Pine Tree another 35-point lead at 49-14 with 6:35 left in the outing.
Pine Tree will look to continue its success when it travels to Whitehouse’s Wildcat Stadium for next Friday’s 7:30 p.m. district road game. The Wildcats lost to Nacogdoches 34-23 on Sept. 23, and were off this week.
“I hope they can take a lot of positives,” Bachman said of how his team can build on this week’s win. “I told them to enjoy it because they’ve earned it and worked really hard to get here. I hope that we can build on what we’ve done, and continue to clean up on the things that we haven’t done well.”