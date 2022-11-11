LUFKIN – Kilgore bounced back from its regular season ending loss to Chapel Hill with a 28-6 bi-district win over Little Cypress-Mauriceville on a windy, rainy night at Abe Martin Stadium.
Isaiah Ross rushed for a game-high 232 yards and three touchdowns to lead the way, and Kilgore’s defense came away with three interceptions of Little Cypress-Mauriceville. Zaylon Stoker had two of those picks, giving him seven for the season. Peyton Christian had the other and set up the final touchdown by Roosevelt Rollins.
Kilgore quarterback Da’Marion Van Zandt was 9-of-16 passing for 66 yards. PJ Wiley led the Kilgore receiving corps with four catches for 27 yards.
Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Da’Marion Morris finished the evening with 116 yards on 20 carries. Morris scored the Bears’ lone touchdown on a two-yard run.
The Bulldogs drove 77 yards in seven plays to take a 7-0 lead on the Bears after runs of 31 and 19 yards by Ross. Leo Yzaguirre converted the extra point, giving Kilgore a 7-0 lead with 2:41 remaining in the first period.
Little Cypress-Mauriceville answered with just as impressive a drive (9 plays, 81 yards) with Morris scoring on a two-yard run with 2:57 left in the second quarter. Danyon Craft’s PAT was blocked.
Kilgore took the ensuing kickoff, but struggled to put together a drive of any significance and a punt snap which went awry gave the Bears a first-and-goal at the Kilgore 10-yard line with 2:02 remaining in the first half.
Reynolds initial pass to Elijah Allison lost a yard and his second attempt was incomplete. Stoker intercepted Reynolds’ third-down pass at the goal line and returned it 33 yards.
The Bulldogs marched to the Little Cypress-Mauriceville 31 with a couple of Van Zandt completions to Wiley and another to Matthew Tyeskie. A holding penalty stifled the march, though, and time expired.
Ross had a 59-yard run for a touchdown on the second play of the third period called back on a holding call. Ross, the district’s leading rusher through the regular season, would make up for it with a 38-yard scoring run with 5:04 remaining in the third quarter to cap a 75-yard march. Yzaguirre hit the extra point and Kilgore led 14-6 and the eight-point lead held through the end of the third quarter.
Ross would score his third rushing touchdown of the night and his 19th of the season on a 21-yard scamper with 9:48 left to play in the contest.
Christian’s pick of Reynolds and 29-yard return set the stage for Kilgore’s final touchdown of the night.
The Ragin’ Red would wrap it up with an 11-yard scoring run by Roosevelt Rollins with 2:50 remaining in the game.
El Campo, a 49-7 winner over Houston Worthing on Thursday, and Kilgore will meet in the area playoffs next week. The two teams have a history, having played each other four times previously with Kilgore winning three of the four contests.