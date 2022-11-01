Jeremiah Rougely is heating up at the right time for the Longview Lobos, and Colt Sparks continues to impress in his varsity debut as quarterback for the Sabine Cardinals.
For their efforts in Week 10 games, Rougely has been named the Longview News-Journal's Defensive Player of the Week, while Sparks picked up Offensive Player of the Week honors.
Both awards are sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic.
Rougely, who racked up 10 sacks a year ago for the Lobos, was dominant up front on Friday in the Lobos' 42-3 win over Tyler High School. The senior standout had six tackles and four sacks to give him eight sacks on the season.
He also had 29 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and a pass breakup, and seven of his eight sacks this season have come in the last three games.
The Lobos, 9-0 overall and 6-0 in district play, wrapped up the district championship and a first-round home playoff game with the win over Tyler. Longview will close out the regular season at home on Thursday in a 7 p.m. contest against West Mesquite.
Sparks, meanwhile, had a hand in seven touchdowns for Sabine in the Cardinals' 50-14 win over White Oak.
The sophomore completed 13 of 23 passes for 24 yards, four touchdowns and one interception and carried nine times for 145 yards and three touchdowns.
For the season, Sparks - who helped lead the Sabine JV to a 10-0 record a year ago - has completed 115 of 223 passes for 1,433 yards, 15 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while rushing for 628 yards and six touchdowns on 90 carries.
Sabine (2-7, 1-3) will visit Jefferson on Thursday.