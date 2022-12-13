Eight Longview players and a trainer were honored with selection to the Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State Football team recently.
The Longview contingent joins a long list of area students named to the elite team – including players and trainers from Class 2A-5A.
To be nominated for Academic All-State honors, a student must be: an athlete, student trainer or manager in good standing with the team, be of good moral character, be a senior and have an overall grade point average of 92 or above (including courses from grades 9-11 and courses completed from grade 12. Weighted GPS are accepted.
The team a player can make is the Elite Team.
Earning spots on the Academic All-State team from Longview were players Jordan Allen (first team), Martin Guerrero (first team), Johnathan Cawich (first team), Angel Ramos (first team), Jax Norman (first team), Jose Aguilar (second team), Jose Soto (honorable mention) and Aiden James (honorable mention) and trainer Karen Juarez (honorable mention).
Other Academic All-State athletes from the area were:
Arp: Wyatt Ladd (player, second team) and Hunter Nash (player, second team); Beckville: Jayden Mojica (player, honorable mention); Carthage: Viencint Cabada (player, second team), Omar Medrano (player, second team), Zane Schumacher (player, Elite), Davion Wallace (player, HM), Jeremy Privett (player, HM); Daingerfield: Terri Gholston, Jr (trainer, second team), Jayden Wallace (player, HM); Elysian Fields: Morgan Shaw (trainer, second team), Corrisa McPhail (trainer, second team), Kamya Turner (trainer, second team), Wes Brown (player, HM); Gilmer: Seth Jordan (player, HM), Dustin Morrow (player, HM); Hallsville: Jack Holladay (player, second team), Jacob Seal (player, second team), Zachary Southard (player, Elite), Jace Moseley (player, HM), Jack Jeter (player, HM), Connor White (player, HM); Harleton: Kyle Wright (player, second team), Carter Bibb (player, HM), Braden Hopkins (player, HM); Henderson: Johnathon Pickens (player, second team), Jacobe Robinson (player, HM), Jacob Medford (player, HM); Hughes Springs: Cole Ryan Edwards (player, second team), Ira Scott Lanier (player, second team); Jefferson: Luke McMullen (player, second team), Knox Tomlinson (player, HM), Parker Key (player, HM), Montrell Evans (player, HM), Gregory Simmons (player, HM); Kilgore: Isaac Gutierrez (player, HM), Isaiah Ross (player, HM); Marshall: Jaylon McFarland (player, first team), Zachary Smith (player, second team); Carson Combs (player, second team); Andrew Paul (player, second team), Tra Adams (player, HM), Logan Presley (player, HM); Mount Pleasant: Mason McMinn (player, HM); Pittsburg: David Flores (player, first team); Edwin Loper (player, second team); Christian Layton (player, second team); Cameron Honeycutt (player, HM); Tatum: Levi Lister (player, first team); Truitt Anthony (player, first team); Walker Davis (player, first team); Laynce Welch (player, HM); Troup: Darren Parrish (manager, second team); Waskom: Caden Edwards (player, second team); West Rusk: Jaxon Farqhuar (player, first team); Clayton Keith (player, first team); Andon Mata (player, first team); Koal Minor (player, first team); William Jackson (player, second team); White Oak: Caleb Scott (player, first team); Jesse Pratt (player, first team); Landyn Grant (player, second team); Caden Tyner (player, second team); Dalton Morgan (player, second team); Azriel Sosa (player, second team); Casen-Scott Cooper (player, HM); Luke Baker (player, HM); Holden Hodges (player, HM).