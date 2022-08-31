TATUM (0-1) VS. DAINGERFIELD (1-0)
When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Mickey Mayne Tiger Stadium, 202 Tiger Drive, Daingerfield 75638
Notable
Tatum: Cole Watson (22 carries, 166 yards, 3 TD) … Nic Calhoun (23 carries, 123 yards, 2 TD) … Carson Gonzalez (11 carries, 141 yards) … Cayden Tatum (5 tackles, 3 PBU, 1 interception)
Daingerfield: Chase Johnson (11 of 20, 172 yards, 1 interception; 11 carries, 74 yards) … Aeryn Hampton (4 catches, 61 yards) … Jakevian Rogers (4 catches, 49 yards) … D’Co Wright (20 carries, 98 yards, 2 TD)
Did you know: Tatum and Daingerfield have met twice in the playoffs, with Tatum earning a 45-14 win in a 3A Division II second-round game in 2004 and also winning a 2A Division I second-round game (24-14) in 2007. Tatum went on to play for a state title in 2007, losing 27-24 in OT to Farmersville
Last week: Center 44, Tatum 42 (4 OT); Daingerfield 14, Gladewater 13
Up next: Pittsburg at Tatum; Timpson at Daingerfield
ALL SAINTS (0-1) VS. OVERTON (0-1)
When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Coach Chester Roy Stadium, 501 E. Henderson Street, Overton 75684
Notable
All Saints: Mill Walters (5 catches, 118 yards, 1 TD; 10 tackles) … Sam Jordan (4 catches, 77 yards, 1 TD; 10 tackles) … Carter Huffman (8 of 1, 157 yards)
Overton: Bryce Still (13 of 25, 184 yards, 2 TD, 2 interceptions) … Jaxson Hawkins (6 catches, 95 yards) … Jayden Edwards (4 catches, 50 yards, 2 TD)
Did you know: Overton made the playoffs five straight seasons from 2012 to 2016, going two rounds deep in 2016, but the Mustangs have missed the postseason the past five years
Last week: Cross Roads 54, All Saints 18; Boles 27, Overton 12
Up next: T.K. Gorman at All Saints; Overton at James Bowie
ET HOMESCHOOL (1-0) VS. GRAYSON (0-0)
When/Where: 6 p.m. Thursday, Hallsville High School practice field
Notable: ET Homeschool: Josh Dragoo (98 yards rushing 3 TD) … Connor Pendergast (37 yards rushing, 1 TD; interception for TD) … Vontay Robinson (2 TD receptions) … Dade Goforth (10 tackles)
Last week: ET Homeschool 72, Christian Heritage Classical School 22
Up next: King’s Academy at ET Homeschool (Sept. 8)