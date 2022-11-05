Jalen Hale, Billy Smith and Willie Nelson, Longview: Hale caught five passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns in a 70-0 win over West Mesquite, and is now the Lobos' all-time leading receiver with 2,811 yards. Smith recorded five tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble, and Nelson returned a punt 94 yards for a touchdown.
Dealyn Evans, Noah Salazar and Tre Brown, Pine Tree: Evans recorded six tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a QB pressure and 1.5 sacks in the Pirates’ loss to texas High. Salazar finished with eight tackles and two sacks, and Brown recorded 13 tackles.
Jace Moseley and Dillon Moralez, Hallsville: Moseley completed 12 of 20 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown and carried 14 times for 153 yards and three scores in the Bobcats’ win over Mount Pleasant. Moralez had five tackles and a sack.
J.Q. Davis and Semaj Gatson, Marshall: Davis carried 30 times for 166 yards and three touchdowns and Gatso picked up 110 yards and scored once on eight carries in the Mavericks’ 42-17 win over Whitehouse.
Isaiah Ross, Kilgore: Ross carried 20 times for 128 yards and a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ loss to Chapel Hill.
Jacobe Robinson, Henderson: Robinson threw three TD passes and rushed for one score in the Lions’ 44-35 loss to Jacksonville.
Cadon Tennison, Will Henderson, Braelyn Ward, Seth Jordan, Aron Bell Eliez Castillo and Omero Orona, Gilmer: Tennison passed for 136 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a TD in the Buckeyes’ 44-14 win over Pittsburg. Henderson carried seven times for 123 yards and a TD. Ward had nine tackles and two tackles for loss. Jordan added 11 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack, Bell nine tackles and a sack, Castillo 12 tackles and Orona 10 tackles.
Cole Watson and Cayden Tatum, Tatum: Watson carried 15 times for 206 yards and two touchdowns, passed for 65 yards and recorded 11 tackles, two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in the Eagles’ 63-27 win over Atlanta. Tatum caught a 40-yard pass and had nine tackles and an interception return of 37 yards for a TD.
Jimmie Harper and Noah Murphy, West Rusk: Harper recorded 21 tackles, three tackles for loss, recovered a fumble, had a QB pressure, returned an interception 40 yards for a TD and blocked a kick in a win over Edgewood. On offense, Harper added four catches for 89 yards and a TD. Murphy carried 21 times for 205 yards and five touchdowns.
Chris Bowman, Luke McMullen, Knox Tomlinson and Devonte Waites, Jefferson: Bowman passed for 52 yards, carried 11 times for 106 yards and five touchdowns, caught four passes for 40 yards and recorded five tackles and a pass breakup on defense in the Bulldogs’ 50-14 win over Sabine. McMullen rushed for 301 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Tomlinson had two sacks and four QB pressures, and Waites finished with 12 tackles, five tackles for loss and a sack.
Aeryn Hampton and Chase Johnson, Daingerfield: Hampton caught seven passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers’ win over Harmony. Johnson completed 15 of 25 passes for 300 yards and four touchdowns.
Noah Carter and Holden Hodges, White Oak: Carter rushed for two touchdowns, caught eight passes for 71 yards and had 12 tackles on defense in the Roughnecks’ loss to Gladewater. Hodges recorded 13 tackles.
Kollin Lewis, Gladewater: Lewis scored on a 5-yard run and a 62-yard punt return and also picked off a pass on defense in the Bears’ win over White Oak.
James Byrd and Kei’drick Hawkins, Paul Pewitt: Byrd carried 14 times for 237 yards and three touchdowns and added six tackles and a tackle for loss on defense in the Brahmas’ 46-12 win over Chisum. Hawkins had 13 takcles, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a 38-yard fumble return for a TD.
Braden Adams, Hawkins: Adams carried 41 times for 288 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Hawks’ 24-18 win over Big Sandy.
Calan Castles, J’Koby Williams and Bo Hammons, Beckville: Castles completed all three of his pass attempts for 112 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Bearcats’ 56-28 win over Union Grove. Williams completed a pass for eight yards, carried twice for 100 yards and a TD and caught one pass for 37 yards and a touchdown, and Hammons finished with two carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns.
Jace Roberts, Union Grove: Roberts passed for 100 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 54 yards and a TD in the Lions’ loss to Beckville.
Carson Wallace, Gage Shirts and Zane Stroman, Harleton: Wallace completed 16 of 32 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 38-20 win over Ore City. Shirts carried 14 times for 103 yards and five touchdowns, and Stroman had nine catches for 124 yards.
Colby Plasterer, Juan Garcia and Brandon Barber, Ore City: Plaster led with 16 tackles in the Rebels’ loss to Harleton. Garcia finished with 13 tackles, a 95-yard interception return, a forced fumble and two extra points, and Barber had 12 tackles.
DeMarion Brown and De’Quincy Brown, Leverett’s Chapel: DeMarion Brown completed 11 of 17 passes for 122 yards and three touchdowns and carried nine times for 179 yards and two scores in the Lions’ win over Burkeville. De’Quincy threw a TD pass, rushed for one TD and caught five passes for 31 yards and a touchdown.
Josh Dragoo, East Texas Homeschool: Dragoo finished with 248 all-purpose yards, including 22 carries for 184 yards and two touchdowns, in the Chargers’ 53-38 win over Westlake Academy.
Aiden McCown and Brailen Trawick, Rusk: McCown passed for 184 yards and two touchdowns and carried 19 times for 175 yards and three scores in the Eagles’ loss to Canton. Trawick caught seven passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns.
Preston Anderson, Hudson Griffin and Brett Kindle, Grand Saline: Anderson passed for 267 yards and two touchdowns and carried 19 times for 134 yards and a TD in the Indians’ 34-27 win over Troup. Griffin had six catches for 137 yards and a TD, and Kindle caught three passes for 102 yards and a TD to go along with 10 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup on defense.
Shawn Robertson, Rains: Robertson completed 16 of 30 passes for 247 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 186 yards and three scores on 23 carries in a 68-64 win over Bonham.
Ahkhari Johnson and Kaden McFadden, Pleasant Grove: Johnson completed 12 of 16 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns in the Hawks’ 63-0 win over Spring Hill. McFadden carried just seven times, but rushed for 44 yards and scored three times.
Grayson Hearon, Troup: Hearon completed 18 of 30 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for a pair of TDs against Grand Saline.
Rashawn Mumphrey, Keegan Davis, Jackson Duplichain and Elijah Lacy, Alto: Mumphrey carried 16 times for 104 yards and a touchdown, and Davis completed 6 of 14 passes for 212 yards and three scores to go along with 13 carries for 49 yards and a TD in a win over Carlisle. Duplichain had 14 tackles and a 70-yard TD reception, and Lacy finished with seven tackles and two sacks.
Terry Bussey, Timpson: Bussey passed for one TD, carried 13 times for 229 yards and three touchdowns, returned a punt 80 yards for a score and picked off a pass on defense to seal the win as the Bears won 44-38 against Garrison.
Ayden Barrett and Clifford Douglas, Bullard: Barrett passed for 243 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers’ 35-28 loss to Van. Douglas caught 11 passes for 151 yards.
Garrett Florey, Van: Florey carried 24 times for 123 yards and four touchdowns in the Vandals’ win over Bullard.
Rickey Stewart, Chapel Hill: Stewart scored on runs of 33, 60 and 35 yards in the Bulldogs’ win over Kilgore.