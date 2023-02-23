Mike Ludlow, a Beckville native who spent the 2022 season as head football coach at Robinson High School in central Texas, has been named head football coach and athletic director at White Oak.
Ludlow, a 2001 Beckville graduate who attended college at Southern Mississippi before transferring back to East Texas (SFA) and running track, led Robinson to a 3-7 finish in his only season at the school.
His first coaching job was as an assistant football, baseball and track coach at Grand Saline. From there, he went to Henderson for a year before going back to Grand Saline for four years where he became offensive coordinator in football, coached track for two years and eventually became head football coach for two seasons.
He then spent the 2013-2014 season at Northwest High School before heading to Grapevine for the 2014-2015 season. He coached at Texas High and Marshall, and was offensive coordinator at North Forney before taking the head coaching job at Robinson.
Ludlow replaces Kris Iske, who spent nine seasons at White Oak and led the Roughnecks to a 51-44 record during that span. The Roughnecks were 7-4, 10-3, 10-2 and 7-4 in his first four seasons at the helm. After seasons of 4-6 and 0-10, White Oak rebounded for seasons of 5-3 and 5-5 before finishing 3-7 this past year.
Under Ludlow in 2022, Robinson opened the season with wins over University (17-15) and Caldwell (35-7) before losing three in a row. After knocking off Life Waxahachie (35-28), the Rockets lost four in a row to end the season.
This is Ludlow's second head coaching job. Grand Saline finished 5-5 in his first season, the first non-losing season for the program from 2002-2018.
He is expected to begin work at White Oak on March 1.