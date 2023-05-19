NEW LONDON - Four West Rusk athletes who played key roles in several sports for the school signed national letters of intent to compete at the college level earlier this week during a ceremony at the high school gymnasium.
Andon Mata (University of Houston) and Alaysia Brown (Jacksonville College) will compete in track at the collegiate level, while Geremiah Smith (Texas A&M-Commerce) and Will Jackson (University of Mary Hardin-Baylor) will play football.
"These four kids have done everything that has been asked of them and then some their entire four years here," West Rusk head football coach and athletic director Rafe Mata said. "They are kids to be looked up to, and not just because they are sitting at these tables today. They are good people. They are going to go off to college, be successful and be great representatives of West Rusk High School and this community."
The signing ceremony came just days after West Rusk captured the boys Class 3A state championship in track and field at the UIL State Track and Field Meet in Austin.
Andon Mata finished second in the state in the 200 meters, and he, Smith, Jackson and Ty Harper were members of the gold medal winning 800-meter relay and the 400-meter relay foursome that finished sixth in Austin.
Mata was also West Rusk's quarterback in the fall, passing for 2,794 yards and 32 touchdowns and rushing for 830 yards and 10 scores.
The University of Houston competes in the American Athletic Conference with East Carolina, Wichita State, Central Florida, Cincinnati, Memphis, South Florida and Tulane.
Jackson caught 46 passes for 545 yards and six touchdowns and recorded 41 tackles on the defensive side for the Raiders last fall. He'll join a UMHB football team that went 12-2 overall and 8-0 in conference play last season.
UMHB competes in the American Southwest Conference with Hardin-Simmons, Howard Payne, ETBU, Sul Ross, Texas Wesleyan, Southwestern, Austin College and McMurry.
Smith hauled in 43 passes for 914 yards and 12 touchdowns and had 47 tackles and two interceptions on the defensive side for the Raiders in 2022.
Texas A&M-Commerce was 5-6 overall and 3-3 in conference play last season. The Lions compete in the Southland Conference with Incarnate Word, Southeastern, Northwestern State, Nicholls, McNeese, Houston Christian University and Lamar.
Brown ran the 100 meters and competed in the long jump for West Rusk and was an area qualifier in the 100 meters.
Jacksonville College is a member of the Region XIV Conference.