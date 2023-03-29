GLADEWATER - Hallsville traveled to Tempest Golf Club for the District 15-5A boys golf tournament on Monday and Tuesday, and ultimately finished runner-up to Texas High.
Both teams qualified for the Class 5A Region II event, which will take place at Rockwall Golf and Athletic Club on April 19 and 20.
Final results included:
Texas High (618): Thomas Curry (143), John D. Patterson (150), Will Davis (162), Kaiden Neeley (171)
Hallsville (652): Ben Williams (149), Nathan Williams (157), Michael Crossland (171), Logan Cox (178), Owen Porter (181)
Mount Pleasant (661): Matthew Peterson (153), Jacob Baker (155), Kade Strickland (174), Braiden Merryman (179), Clayton Brison (195)
Longview (710): Keagan Jordan (170), Will Lenhart (173), Aden Fite (177), Samuel Sherman (190), Adam Wheeler (209)
Marshall (718): Luke LaBouve (165), Sam Abney (179), Dayne Ferguson (183), Zachary Smith (192), Cade Runyan (198)
Texas High 2 (722): Evan Sutton (159), Zach Fulmer (176), Austin Williams (191), Harrison White (197), Gavin Smith (202)
Hallsville 2 (740): Karson Hess (183), Joel Hale (183), Landon Arriaga (188), Jaxson Garland (190), Trey Crafton (192)
Whitehouse (783): Keller Smith (186), Alex McDaniel (191), Tate Smith (201), Luke Wood (205), Caleb Remedies (227)
Longview 2 (793): Thomas Hickman (191), Mario Alchammas (200), Samuel Jackson (201), Lane Healy (208), Noe Valencia (230)
Pine Tree (877): Hayes Daugbjerg (168), Carter Terry (195), Andrew Meek (246), Preston Lloyd (268)
Medalists: Owen Green, Mount Pleasant 188; Henry Danielson, Longview 199; Gavin Carlile, Marshall 202; Graham Smith, Marshall 211