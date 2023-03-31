GLADEWATER - Mount Pleasant and Hallsville finished 1-2 and qualified for regional competition as teams, and Longview's Lauren Fisher had rounds of 76 and 80 to place second overall and earn a regional trip at the District 15-5A Golf Tournament on Wednesday and Thursday at The Tempest.
Mount Pleasant had a 744 team total, and Hallsville finished with a 783.
Mount Pleasant (744): Kylee Strickland 158, Reese Ball 197, Sophie Greco 178, Olivia Reed 211, Caroline Curey 248
Hallsville (783): Kinley Pessel 146, Nadia Lilly 197, Daisy Plaschke 219, Briley Hopkins 221, Natalie McFadden 257
Longview (835): Lauren Fisher 156, Mia Jones 188, Kennedy Hatcher 253, Divya Nirmal 238, Addison Soape 271
Texas High (899): Gracie Tucker 221, Kelsie Harvey 213, Lorelai Smith 241, Hunter Leach 260, Kyleigh Watt 224
Whitehouse (981): Lily Ann Weissmann 235, Aubri Wagner 235, Jenni Bowman 237, Layla Poole 274, Meredith Priddy 143 (one day total)
Medalists: Emily Smith, Pine Tree 177, Blaire Gillentine, Pine Tree 95 (one day total), Ashlyn Donley, Pine Tree 230, Rylie Waclawczyk, Pine Tree 229; Ava Riley, Longview 255, Mikeia Robertson, Longview 275; Linda Santana, Tyler 142 (one day total), Ruby Contreras 144 (one day total)