LIBERTY CITY - At Sabine's Last Chance Qualifiers Meet, Jayce Parker led the way for the White Oak powerlifters with a first-place finish (680 pounds) in the 123-pound weight division.
Nick Johnson was second in the 148 division with 750 total pounds. Adam Caldwell finished third in the 165 division with 1,000 total pounds. Dakota Green was third in the 198 division with 1,045 total pounds, and Jose Garcia had a fifth-place finished in the 181 division with 920 total pounds.
Gunner Daniels, Kaleb Morales, Gage Davison and Jackson Thorp all had personal records at the meet.