FRISCO - Mount Pleasant's Nayeli Jaimes brought home a gold medal in the Class 5A Division II 198-pound weight division over the weekend at the Texas High School Women's Powerlifting Association State Meet.
Jaimes had a total of 825 pounds, with a 345-pound squat, a 190-pound bench press and a 290-pound deadlift. Her total was 15 pounds more than state runner-up Emma Pierce of Dayton.
Other area lifters and their finishes were:
5A Division II
105 pounds: Araceli Landaverde, Mount Pleasant, eighth (560 total, 200 squat, 120 bench, 240 deadlift
114 pounds: Rachel Malloy, Pine Tree, fifth (650 total, 300 squat, 125 bench, 225 deadlift)
148 pounds: Alexandra Martinez, Mount Pleasant, sixth (840 total, 315 squat, 210 bench, 315 deadlift); Ashley Watt, Pine tree, 11th (770 total (305 squat, 195 bench, 270 deadlift)
165 pounds: Wendy Esquivel, Marshall, 14th (820 total, 340 squat, 170 bench, 310 deadlift); Angie Pham, Marshall, 15th (800 total (320 squat, 165 bench, 315 deadlift)
181 pounds: Olivia lummus, Pine Tree, 11th (825 total, 345 squad, 190 bench, 290 deadlift)
198 pounds: Ahjia James,Marshall, third (980 total, 400 squat, 205 bench, 375 deadlift); McKinsee Oviedo, Mount Pleasant, seventh (925 total, 330 squat, 265 bench, 330 deadlift)
220 pounds: Janiyah Taylor, Pine Tree, ninth (875 total, 350 squat, 215 bench, 310 deadlift)
259 plus: Aniyah Jones, Marshall, second (990 total (455 squat, 190 bench, 345 deadlift)
4A, Division II
148 pounds: Nolyn Norris, Henderson, second (965 total, 405 squat, 190 bench, 370 deadlift)
220 pounds: Logan Johnson, Henderson, 10th (805 total, 320 squat, 200 bench, 285 deadlift)