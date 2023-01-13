HALLSVILLE - Kirkland Cobb and Holden Hodges earned first-place finishes in their respective weight classes as the White Oak powerlifting team opened the season at the Hallsville Meet.
Cobb won the 132-pound division with a total weight of 1,035 pounds and earned Outstanding Lifter on the Light Platforms. Hodges won the 181-pound division wit h1,295 pounds.
For the girls, Grayce Horn was fourth in the 123-pound division, Lizzy Still fifth in the 114-pound class, Kyndal Langley fifth in the 148-pound division and Danica Vaughn fifth in the 198-pound division.
Other Roughneck lifters were Preslee Twomey, Ayssa Spurger, Bree Gonzales, Erin Lawson, Alex Roach, Jayce Parker, Gunner Daniels, Kaleb Morales, Jose Garcia, Dillon Sanchez, Dakots Green, Collin Wheat, Gage Davison and Jackson Thorp.
White Oak will next compete in the Sabine meet on January 28.