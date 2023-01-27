BoysLONGVIEW 2, TYLER 1: The Longview Lobos opened District 15-5A play with a 2-1 win at home over Tyler High on Friday.
Karsten Guerra opened the scoring early with a Lobo goal just four minutes into the contest, a hard drive from just inside the box.
Tyler equalized just before the half to make it 1-1, but the winning goal came with six minutes left on a Jared Zuniga long-range drive that beat the keeper at the near post.
The Lobo JV picked up a 4-1 win.
Longview visits Texas High on Tuesday.
In other district action on Friday, Mount Pleasant defeated Marshall 14-0, Texas High blanked Hallsville 2-0 and Pine Tree fell to Whitehouse 1-0.
WHITEHOUSE 1, P. TREE 0: The Whitehouse Wildcats notched a 1-0 win over the Pine Tree Pirates at Pirate Stadium on Friday in the District 15-5A opener for both teams.
Luke Neely scored the lone goal of the contest for Whitehouse.
Pine Tree visits Marshall on Tuesday.
SPRING HILL 2, TATUM 1: Michael Coggins scored the game-winner with less than two minutes to play on an assist from Alex Thorsen to lift Spring Hill (4-4-1, 1-0) over Tatum (1-8-2, 0-1).
Gersain Saenz also scored for the Panthers, who overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit to win the teams’ District 15-4A opener at Panther Stadium. Spring Hill goalkeeper Davin Martin stopped all but one of the shots Tatum sent his way.
The Panthers will next travel to Kilgore on Tuesday, while Tatum will be on the road in Henderson the same night.
GirlsS. HILL 5, TATUM 0: At Panther Stadium, the Spring Hill Lady Panthers opened District 15-4A play with a 5-0 win over the Tatum Lady Eagles.
Lesley Sanchez scored three times and assisted on a goal to pace Spring Hill.
Abby Fisher dished to Sanchez for a goal early to give Spring Hill a 1-0 lead, and then Elizabeth Fleet had an assist on a Madison Fleet goal to extend the lead.
Lesley then scored back-to-back goals off assists from Johana Sanchez and Alexa Johnson before assisting on a Madison Fleet goal.
Mallory Pinson scored during a scramble in the box to make the final 5-0.
The Lady Panthers will visit Kilgore on Tuesday.