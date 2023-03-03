BOYS
LONGVIEW 11, MARSHALL 0: MARSHALL - Longview took a 3-0 lead at the half, and the poured it on after intermission on the way to an 11-0 win over the Marshall Mavericks on Friday.
Karsten Guerra, Parker Kelsey and Stephen Gaskin all scored for the Lobos in the first half.
In the second half, Kelsey added a pair of goals, Guerra scored again, Alan Mosqueda hit the back of the net twice and Diego Barbosa, Henry Shore and Alex Flores all got into the scoring act.
Erik Torres and Trevor Gant combined in goal for the shutout
Longview, which outshot Marshall 23-6, will play its Senior Nigh game at home on the grass field against Pine Tree with the JV game at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity at 7 p.m.
The Lobo JV also notched an 11-0 win over Marshall on Friday.
GIRLS
LONGVIEW 11, MARSHALL 0: The Longview Lady Lobos scored early and often on Friday, building a 6-0 halftime lead on the way to an 11-0 win over the Marshall Lady Mavericks.
Marialis Estrada hit the back of the net three times, Lily Fierros and Jayleen Delapaz scored two goals apiece and Karen Juarez, Yuli Alba, Mia Alba and Lauren Fisher all got into the scoring act for the Lady Lobos.
Kennedy Hollins, Evelyn Campos and Yuli Alba had two assists apiece, and Mia Alba, Mia Monsivais and Delapaz all chipped in with one assist.
Emma Wright earned the shutout in goal for Longview, her second clean sheet in a row.
Longview, now 8-2-1 in district play and 9-9-2 overall, will visit Pine Tree on Tuesday.
CENTER 3, S. HILL 2: CENTER - The Center Lady Roughriders edged Spring Hill, 3-2, on Friday.
Lesley Sanchez scored both Spring Hill goals, one unassisted and the other off an assist from Maddy Fleet.
The Lady Panthers will host Sabine on Tuesday.