BoysP. TREE 3, P. GROVE 2: The host Pine Tree Pirates earned a 3-2 win over Pleasant Grove on Friday at the Pirate Invitational.
Estevan Ibarra, Edgar Bocanegra and Aaron Bocanegra all scored for the Pirates, who faced Carthage late Friday.
Also on Friday, the Pirates edged Carthage, 2-1. Giovanni Zamora scored off an assist from Pedro Jimenez, and Aaron Bocanegra scored an unassisted goal for the Pirates.
The tournament concludes today, with Pleasant Grove taking on Lindale at 9 a.m., Kilgore meeting Hallsville at 11 a.m., Carthage battling Athens at 1 p.m. and Pine Tree meeting Palestine at 3 p.m.
W. EAST 1, LONGVIEW 0: FORNEY — Wylie East scored with 2:30 left in the contest and held on for a 1-0 win as a late scoring attempt by the Lobos’ Jared Zuniga just missed the mark Friday at the Forney Tournament.
Longview will battle for fifth place in the tournament on Saturday, taking on Jacksonville at 12:30 p.m. at North Forney.
GirlsL. HIGHLANDS 3, LONGVIEW 0: WYLIE — Lake Highlands scored once in the first half to build an early lead, and added two more goals in the final 10 minutes of the contest to earn a 3-0 win over the Longview Lady Lobos on Friday at the Wylie Tournament.
Longview will close out action in the tournament with an 8:10 a.m. contest against Celina on Saturday.
TIMBERVIEW 1, P. TREE 0: KELLER — The Pine Tree Lady Pirates dropped a 1-0 decision to Mansfield Timberview on Friday at the Fossil Ridge Tournament.
Maranda Skinner and Shyann Lohman were standouts for the Lady Pirates. Rylie Waclawczyk had 15 saves in goal for Pine Tree.
The Lady Pirates opened the tournament on Thursday with a 5-1 win over Boswell. Pine Tree led 3-0 at the half.
Skinner and Lohman had two goals apiece, and Daysha Torres chipped in with a goal. Torres also handed out two assists, with Lohman, Malaisha Allen and Jessica Garcia assisting on scores.
Pine Tree is set to battle Carrollton Creekview at noon on Saturday.
S. HILL 6, HUDSON 0: The Spring Hill Lady Panthers bounced back from an opening loss on Thursday to roll past Hudson, 6-0, on Friday at the Kilgore Tournament.
Leslie Sanchez scored twice and assisted on a goal for the Lady Panthers against Hudson. Liz Fleet, Maddie Fleet, Abby Fisher and Alexa Johnson all chipped in with goals. Maddie Fleet had two assists, and Liz Fleet and Mallory Pinson added assists.
Against Chapel Hill on Thursday, Maddie Fleet scored off an assist from Claire Fielder in a 2-1 loss.
The Lady Panthers will face Nacogdoches at 10:15 on Saturday at Panther Stadium.