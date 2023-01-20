LADY LOBO SHOWCASE
LUFKIN 2, LONGVIEW 0: All six varsity games and four of the five junior varsity games ended in shutouts on Friday at the Lady Lobo Showcase.
The host Lady Lobos dropped a 4-0 decision to Lufkin.
In other varsity games, it was Pine Tree 4, Sabine 0; Tyler Legacy 6, Jacksonville 0; Texas High 3, Spring Hill 0; Kilgore 1, Sulphur Springs0 and Nacogdoches 2, Fossil Ridge 0.
On the JV side, it was Longview 10, Sabine 0; Mount Pleasant 2, Kilgore 0; Tyler Legacy White 7, Texas High 0; Longview 2, Jacksonville 0 and Nacogdoches 4, Tyler Legacy Red 1.
SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE
(at Lobo Stadium)
Legacy vs. Texas High, 9 a.m.; Fossil Ridge vs. Lufkin, 11 a.m.; Nacogdoches vs. Kilgore, 1 p.m.; Sabine vs. Sulphur Springs, 3 p.m.; Longview vs. Jacksonville, 5 p.m.
JV
(Grass field)
Texas High vs. Kilgore, 11 a.m.; Longview vs. Legacy White, 1 p.m.; Legacy Red vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.; Nacogdoches vs. Mount Pleasant, 5 p.m.
SH DROPS 2: The Spring Hill Lady Panthers opened play in the Lady Lobo Showcase with a 7-1 loss to Lufkin on Thursday and then fell to Texas High, 3-0, on Friday.
Abby Fisher scored an unassisted goal against Lufkin.