GirlsHALLSVILLE 1, LONGVIEW 0: At Lobo Stadium, Hallsville’s Lauren Thomas beat a defender down the line and played the ball across the middle to Sophia Ziesemer, who hit the top corner of the net for the lone goal of the contest as the Ladycats notched a 1-0 win over the Longview Lady Lobos.
The goal came with 23 minutes left in the first half.
CARTHAGE 2, S. HILL 1: The Spring Hill Lady Panthers dropped a 2-1 decision to Carthage on Friday at Panther Stadium.
Maddy Fleet scored the lone goal for Spring Hill off a penalty kick.
The Lady Panthers will host Center on Tuesday.
BoysCARTHAGE 2, SPRING HILL 1: Carthage scored early in the second half to break a 1-1 tie, and that goal would stand as the winner in a 2-1 victory over Spring Hill at Panther Stadium.
Alexander Thorsen scored the lone goal for the Panthers, who fell to 4-6-1 and 1-2 in District 15-4A play.
The Panthers dropped a 7-0 decision to Kilgore on Thursday in a makeup game.
Spring Hill’s next game will be Tuesday night at home against Center.