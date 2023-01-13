GirlsP. TREE 2, LUFKIN 2: At the Pine Tree Lady Pirate Showcase, Pine Tree rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit to salvage a 2-2 tie with Lufkin.
Daysha Torres had two goals for the Lady Pirates, both of penalty kicks.
In other action on Friday, it was Jacksonville 0, Kilgore 0; Tyler High 4, Lancaster 0 and Texas High 4, Corsicana 1.
GREENVILLE 3, S. HILL 2: At the Pine Tree Showcase, the Spring Hill Lady Panthers dropped a 3-2 decision to Greenville.
Lesley Sanchez scored off an assist from Mallory Pinson, and Pinson assisted on a Sanchez goal to account for Spring Hill’s offense.
W. EAST 4, LONGVIEW 0: At the Pine Tree Showcase, Wylie East held a slim 1-0 lead at halftime and then found the back of the net three times after the break in a 4-0 win over the Longview Lady Lobos.
The Lady Lobos will take on Greenville at noon Saturday.
The Longview JV earned a 5-0 win over Hudson to move to 2-0-1 on the young season.
SATURDAY’S SCHDULE
Pirate Stadium: Wylie East vs. Lufkin, 10 a.m.; Longview vs. Greenville, noon; Pine Tree vs. Kilgore, 2 p.m.; Henderson JV vs. Pine Tree JV, 4 p.m.
Lear 1: Kilgore JV vs. Tyler High JV, 10 a.m.; Jacksonville vs. Corsicana, noon; Texas High vs. Tyler Legacy JV, 2 p.m.; Lancaster JV vs. Longview JV, 4 p.m.
Lear 2: Tyler Legacy JV 2 vs. Greenville JV. 9 a.m.; Spring Hill vs. Tyler High, 11 a.m.; Jacksonville JV vs. Texas High JV, 1 p.m.; Carlisle vs. Sulphur Springs JV, 3 p.m.; Sulphur Springs vs. Lancaster, 5 p.m.
LATE THURSDAY
LONGVIEW 3, KILGORE 0: At the Pine Tree Tournament, the Lady Lobos jumped out to a 1-0 lead at the half on a Kat Markowitz goal, and then found the back of the net two more times after the break on the way to a 3-0 win over Kilgore.
Markowitz added a goal off an assist from Lauren Hall, and DeNacia Johson closed out the scoring for Longview in the second half. Emma Wright worked the shutout in goal, and other top performers were Karen Juarez and Jolette Ontiverous.
The Lady Lobo JV tied Kilgore (0-0) and defeated Tyler High (4-1).
BOYS
LATE TUESDAY
N. LAMAR 4, S. HILL 3: Alex Thorsen scored twice for Spring Hill in a 4-3 loss to North Lamar.
Gersean Saenz added one goal, and Erick Estrada assisted on one score.