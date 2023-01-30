TYLER - The Longview Lady Lobos erupted for three goals after halftime to earn a 3-0 win over the Tyler High School Lady Lions on Friday.
After a scoreless half, Kennedy Hollins scored midway through the second half for Longview after an assist from DeNaucia Johnson.
Lily Fierros scored an unassisted goal two minutes later to put the Lady Lobos on top 2-0, and added another unassisted goal with two minutes left to make the final 3-0.
Emma Wright worked the shutout in goal for Longview, which improved to 2-7-1 overall with the victory in the district opener for both teams.
Jolette Ontiverous and Gabriela Acevedo were outstanding defensive players for Longview. Karen Juarez and Yuli Alba controlled the midfield.
The Lady Lobo JV earned a 3-1 win.
Longview will visit Texas High on Tuesday.
PINE TREE
Malaisha Allen scored with 15 minutes remaining off an assist from Jessica Garcia, breaking a 1-1 deadlock and lifting the Pine Tree Lady Pirates to a 2-1 win over Whitehouse in the district opener for both teams on Friday.
Daysha Torres scored off a corner kick assist from Garcia to put Pine Tree on the board 15 minutes into the contest, but Whitehouse equalized seven minutes later.
Rylie Waclawczyk worked in goal for Pine Tree, with Larkin Seidel and Indy Salazar providing solid defense throughout the contest.
The Lady Pirates (5-3-2, 1-0) will host Marshall on Tuesday.
KILGORE
The Kilgore Lady Bulldogs notched a 2-0 win over New Diana on Friday.
Peyton Childress and Cora Cline scored goals for Kilgore, which will host Spring Hill on Tuesday.