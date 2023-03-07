LONGVIEW 5, P. TREE 1: The Longview Lobos kept their district title hopes alive on Tuesday with a 5-1 win over crosstown rival Pine Tree.
Miguel Rojo followed in a rebound from the Pirate keeper with 19 minutes left to give the Lobos a 1-0 lead. A second goal came two minutes later from senior captain Alex Flores.
Pine Tree scored with 13 minutes left to make it 2-1 at the half, but Parker Kelsey, Jared Zuniga and Cayden Hardison all scored after intermission to make the final 5-1.
The Lobos held a 24-7 edge in shots and a 16-2 edge in corner kicks.
Longview’s JV notched a 5-0 win.
The Lobos will visit Whitehouse on Friday.
S. HILL 2, SABINE 1: The Spring Hill Panthers celebrated Senior Nigh with a 2-1 win against the Sabine Cardinals in an overtime match at Panther Stadium.
Saul Ceres scored in the final two minutes, and Alex Thorsen hit the back of the net in overtime for the Panthers.
Davin Martin worked in goal for Spring Hill.
GirlsS. HILL 3, SABINE 1: At Panther Stadium, Maddy Fleet and Lesley Sanchez both scored and assisted on goals as Spring Hill notched a 3-1 win over the Sabine Lady Cardinals.
Macy Gonzalez opened the scoring for Spring Hill. Fleet then scored off an assist from Sanchez, and Sanchez hit the back of the net off a dish from Fleet to complete the scoring.