GirlsP. TREE 7, T. HIGH 0: TEXARKANA — The Pine Tree Lady Pirates stormed out to a 4-0 halftime lead, adding three more goals in the second half and rolling to a 7-0 win over Texas High on Tuesday.
The Lady Pirates moved to 10-3-2 overall and 6-0 in district play, and the win was No. 199 for head coach Chris Yoder.
Sayge Lohman scored twice and Maranda Skinner and Daysha Torres had goals in the first half, with Jessica Garcia dishing out two assists and Lohman and Malaisha Allen adding assists.
In the second half, Lohman, Garcia and Torres all hit the back of the net, and Shyann Lohman, Sayge Lohman and Allen added assists.
The Lady Pirates will host Hallsville on Friday.
S. HILL 10, N. DIANA 0: At Panther Stadium, Lesley Sanchez scored three times and assisted on three goals, Abby Fisher added a goal and three assists and the Spring Hill Lady Panthers notched a 10-0 win over New Diana.
Sanchez got the scoring started with a goal off an assist from fisher, and Spring Hill took a 2-0 lead when Sanchez assisted on a Macy Gonzalez goal.
After Natalie Fisher scored off a dish from Abby Fisher, Maddy Fleet found the back of the net off an assist from Sanchez, and then Sanchez knocked in back-to-back goals with assists from Evelin Rios and Abby Fisher for a 6-0 lead.
Abby Fisher scored an unassisted goal for a 7-0 cushion, followed by two goals from Liz Fleet (assists from Claire Fielder and Mallory Pinson) and a final goal from Fielder off Sanchez’s third assist.
BoysWHITEHOUSE 2, LONGVIEW 0: Whitehouse scored once in each half and took advantage of a Lobo player being ejected early to hand Longview a 2-0 setback on Tuesday.
Michael Smith and Diego Barbosa provided solid defensive work for the Lobos, with Alex Flores playing well up front.
The Lobo JV earned a 5-0 win.
S. HILL 3, N. DIANA 0: Edwin Medina recorded a hat trick with three goals for the Panthers, and Spring Hill blanked New Diana, 3-0, on Tuesday at Panther Stadium.
Oscar Flores had an assist for Spring Hill, and Davin Martin worked the shutout in goal.