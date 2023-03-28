TYLER – Longview struggled to score when it faced Class 5A area round playoff challenger Forney during Tuesday night’s girls soccer match at Tyler Legacy High School, and ultimately suffered a 4-0 season-ending defeat.
The Lady Lobos finished their 2023 season with a 13-11-2 record, while the Lady Rabbits will bring an improved 21-6-2 mark to their Class 5A Region II quarterfinal match against Lucas Lovejoy.
“It’s been a great season,” Longview girls soccer head coach Ron Bellamy said after Tuesday’s second round postseason match. “I hate to lose, but I said I’m proud of them. Unless you’re the team that wins the last game, you always want more.”
Forney found itself in the position to take the first shot of the match, but Gabby Garza ultimately launched the ball over the target at the 39:24 mark of the first half.
Longview followed with an opportunity, but it also didn’t result in a go-ahead goal. Karen Juarez kicked the ball towards the net, but Forney’s goalkeeper tipped it high enough to go over the top crossbar at the 37:41 timestamp.
Both teams then cost themselves with an offside penalty that negated a Longview goal at the 36:40 mark and a Forney score at the 29:57 mark.
Forney then attacked from a different angle, but London Littlejohn aimed too far left on a shot attempt at the 28:32 mark.
Longview goalkeeper Emma Wright continued to feel the pressure of Forney’s attack, but she stepped up for a pair of saves at the 26:13 and 25:18 marks.
Lily Fierros then attempted a high Lady Lobo shot at the 22:48 mark, but the Lady Rabbits used the next 38 seconds to set up Garza’s goal and their 1-0 lead.
Forney tried to extend its lead when Kaitlyn Johnson attacked with 4:38 remaining in the half, but she eventually pushed the ball left of the net.
The Lady Rabbits also fell short of the goal when Kyleigh Johnson’s header went right at the 3:12 mark, and Madi Nance launched the ball too high at the 2:02 mark.
Longview knew its season would come down to the second half, so it made some early offensive and defensive plays. DaNaucia Johnson attempted a deep shot at the 35:18 mark, and Wright recorded a pair of saves at the 34:43 and 28:49 marks.
But, it wasn’t enough to hold Forney the rest of the match. The Lady Rabbits eventually put the game out of reach when Delilah Rico found the back of the net at the 28:11 mark, and Kaitlyn Johnson and Allie Cifuentes tacked on insurance scores at the 15:44 and 13:45 marks.
That wrapped up Longview’s fourth straight non-COVID season in the area round of the UIL postseason.