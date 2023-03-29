The Hallsville, Kilgore and Henderson girls and the Kilgore boys all stayed alive in the high school soccer playoffs on Tuesday, advancing to the regional quarterfinal round of the postseason.
Hallsville (20-3-2) hit the back of the net once in each half, and the defense and goalkeeper Addison Johnson worked the team's 12th shutout in a 2-0 victory over Red Oak (16-2-4) on Tuesday at Bruce Field in Athens.
Sophia Ziesemer dished to Lauren Thomas on a through ball, and Thomas put it away to give the Ladycats a 1-0 lead.
Fourteen minutes later, Addison Hatchett took a corner kick, and Thomas was able to hammer it home for her second goal and a 2-0 halftime lead.
The defense of Camille Petty, Bella Anguiano, Anna Rogers, Emily Battles and Makayla Tiller - along with Johnson in goal - took over from there to complete the shutout.
Hallsville will move on to face McKinney North in a 6 p.m. regional quarterfinal battle on Friday at Gerald Prim Stadium in Sulphur Springs.
Kilgore's girls notched a 3-1 win over Bullard on Tuesday in Henderson. The win moves Kilgore to 16-7-2 and ends Bullard's season at 20-2-2.
The Lady Bulldogs will take on Sulphur Springs at 7 p.m. on Friday in Mount Pleasant at Sam Parker Field.
The Henderson girls (16-3-3) knocked of Lindale (20-5-2) 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday. The Lady Lions will next face Jacksonville, with details to be released later.
Kilgore's boys continued to roll, blanking Pleasant Grove 3-0 on Tuesday in Marshall.
The Bulldogs (28-2) move on to face Palestine at 8 p.m. on Friday at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.
That will be the second game of a twinbill featuring Lindale vs. Jacksonville (boys) at 6 p.m.
Also on Tuesday, the season came to an end for the Longview boys and Pine Tree girls.
The Lobos dropped a 3-2 decision to Ennis to end the year with an 18-6 record.
The Lady Pirates fell to McKinney North, 3-1, and ended the season with a 16-7-2 worksheet.