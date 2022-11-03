GLADEWATER - It was a day of firsts for Gladewater High School on Wednesday as multi-sport athlete MaKayla Police signed a national letter of intent to play soccer at Angelina College.
Police, who also runs track and plays basketball for Gladewater - as well as being a cheerleader, homecoming queen and a member of the National Honor Society - is the first soccer athlete (male or female) from Gladewater to move on to the next level.
"I've played soccer for 13 years," Police said. "It's just a game I grew to love, and coach (Scott) Mann really made me love the sport more.
As for her decision to attend Angelina College, located in Lufkin, Police said it was all about the coach, the campus and the program.
"Coach Taki (Nataki Stewart) is great, and the campus just felt like home."
Police finished basketball before moving on to soccer at Gladewater, playing just two games and scoring three times in 2020 and adding 10 goals in five games a year ago.
"She is a game-changer when she is on the field and sees the field better than anyone I have coached in soccer," Mann said.
Stewart said he knew he wanted to sign Police the first time he saw her on the field.
"I saw her at an SFA camp. Either you have it, or you don't, and she has it," he said. "She's a fantastic athlete, a fantastic soccer player and most importantly, a fantastic young lady. I cannot wait to hang banners and win trophies with her."
Angelina competes in the Region XIV Conference and finished its season on Tuesday with a 2-1 loss to No. 1 ranked Tyler in the regional tournament. The Lady Roadrunners are 15-3-1 on the season, and could receive an at-large bid in the national tournament.