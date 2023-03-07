Longview and Pine Tree competed for girls soccer playoff positioning when they battled for 100 minutes in the latest edition of the crosstown showdown on Tuesday night, but the Lady Lobos ultimately broke through late, and left Pirate Stadium with a hard fought 1-0 overtime road win.
Pine Tree and Hallsville entered the day with a District 15-5A-best 27 points, and both owned a slight edge against a Longview team with 26 points.
The Lady Lobos disrupted that when Evelyn Campos’ assist set up Yuli Alba’s game-winning goal with 8:09 remaining in the second overtime period. They improved their overall season and district records to 10-9-2 and 9-2-1, while the Lady Pirates dropped their marks to 13-6-2 and 9-3.
“The girls just played their butts off,” Longview girls soccer head coach Ron Bellamy said of his team’s performance on Tuesday.
“They kept trudging,” he added. “They missed chances, and we finally got one in the net. It was awesome!”
Defense was definitely on display in the first half, and both goalkeepers were ready for the action.
Pine Tree’s Rylie Waclawczyk earned her first save of the night a minute into the game, and Longview’s Emma Wright followed with two of her own between the 35:51 and 35:05 marks.
The Lady Lobos were on the move again a minute later, but Kennedy Hollins’ shot ultimately landed in the hands of Waclawczyk with 34 minutes to play in the first half.
Lily Fierros gave the road team multiple opportunities to score before halftime, but she missed a shot right of the net at the 26:35 mark, a kick at the 6:39 timestamp landed in the hands of Waclawczyk, and another try hit the crossbar with a minute to play before the break.
The home squad also attacked during Sayge Lohman’s look at the net with 14:45 to play in the half, but Longview’s Gabriela Acevedo ultimately interfered with the opportunity to keep the score as it was.
The Lady Pirates also fell short of a go-ahead goal when Daysha Torres attempted a shot at the 8:38 mark.
The competitive trend continued when the teams returned to the pitch for the second half. This stretch began with more saves from Waclawczyk and Wright at the 37:56 and 37:36 marks.
Their teammates started to pick up their offensive games because more of them attempted shots at the goal. Fierros found some open space for Longview and passed the ball to Hollins, but the attempt was ultimately unsuccessful due to another Waclawczyk save at the 32:10 mark.
Pine Tree’s Indy Salazar launched a deep shot attempt on the other side of the field, but Wright positioned herself for the necessary save at the 30:48 mark.
The match eventually reached overtime. Alba was unsuccessful on a shot at the 5:38 mark of the first extra period, and Lohman missed a header with 1:03 left in the frame.