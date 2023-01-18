Longview’s girls soccer program has experienced an up-and-down first two weeks of the 2023 season, but it plans to make the most of its first home matches of the year at this weekend’s Lady Lobo Showcase.
“We’re excited to be home,” Longview girls soccer head coach Ron Bellamy said of this week’s tournament. “We’ve had a tough preseason so far. There are lots of reasons. We played extremely good people and had lots of injuries. We’re just trying to regroup and get ourselves back to where we need to be as we head into district.”
Longview has struggled to score this season, so it currently owns a 1-4-1 season record, and has suffered early season tournament losses against quality opponents Wylie, Wylie East, Lake Highlands, and Celina.
“We haven’t played as bad as that record shows, but we still aren’t playing at the level we need to,” said Bellamy. “We’ve had a couple offensive players out, and we’ve been shutout four times, so we obviously have to get the ball in the net.”
The Lady Lobos started to emerge last week during Pine Tree’s Lady Pirate Showcase because it earned a 3-0 win against Kilgore on January 12, and fought hard in a 0-0 draw against Greenville on January 14, but it also recognizes that it needs to jump at the opportunity to improve while it’s in the heating up phase.
That’s why the group has been working on and emphasizing its offensive strategy over the past couple of days to return to its dominant form of recent years in upcoming outings.
“Our whole practice [on Tuesday] was about finishing,” said Bellamy. “We have to find a way to score. You’re never going to win a game if you don’t score at least one goal.”
Longview hasn’t been at full strength for most of the season because notable figureheads like Lily Fierros have missed time, but that has allowed other players like Kat Markowitz and Karen Juarez to step into and embrace leadership roles.
The Lady Lobos will need to lean on their continued efforts as they navigate a trio of challenges at Lobo Stadium this week, including longtime foe Tyler Legacy at 7 p.m. on Thursday, rival Lufkin at 11 a.m. on Friday, and another competitor in Jacksonville at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
“I think we will pick it up,” Bellamy said of his team’s expectations this week. “We got a couple people back that I’ve been missing most of the preseason. That in itself will give us more firepower. I really think we’re going to turn the corner some this week and put a much better product on the field.”
If everything goes according to plan this week, you can expect the team to find the necessary footing, so it can be ready for the District 15-5A road opener at rival Tyler on January 27, and the 13 other league contests that follow.
“I think they will all be good tests to get us where we need to be going into district,” Bellamy said of this week's tough homestand.
“Legacy is going to be the hands-down toughest opponent that we play this week, and we start off with them on Thursday,” he continued. “We will have every opportunity to win the game if we play the level that I feel like we can play. Lufkin, they’re kind of in the same boat we are. Both of our teams have been struggling [this year], and we have historically been good teams, so we’re both looking for the same thing in that game, and get our seasons turned around. And Jacksonville, they beat us last year.”
THURSDAY SCHEDULE
VARSITY
(at Lobo Stadium)
Spring Hill vs. Lufkin, 9 a.m.; Sulphur Springs vs. Texas High, 11 a.m.; Jacksonville vs. Nacogdoches, 1 p.m.; Longview JV vs. Sabine, 3 p.m.; Fossil Ridge vs. Kilgore, 5 p.m.; Longview vs. Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.
JV
(Grass field)
Longview vs. Nacogdoches, 11 a.m.; Kilgore vs. Legacy White, 1 p.m.; Jacksonville vs. Texas High, 3 p.m.; Legacy Red vs. Mount Pleasant, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY SCHEDULE
VARSITY
(at Lobo Stadium)
Pine Tree vs. Sabine, 9 a.m.; Lufkin vs. Longview,11 a.m.; Legacy vs.Jacksonville, 1 p.m.; Texas High vs. Spring Hill, 3 p.m.; Kilgore vs. Sulphur Springs, 5 p.m.; Nacogdoches vs. Fossil Ridge, 7 p.m.
JV
(Grass field)
Longview B vs. Sabine, 9 a.m.; Mount Pleasant vs. Kilgore, 11 a.m.; Legacy White vs. Texas High, 1 p.m.; Jacksonville vs. Longview, 3 p.m.; Nacogdoches vs. Legacy Red, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY SCHEDULE
VARSITY
(at Lobo Stadium)
Legacy vs. Texas High, 9 a.m.; Fossil Ridge vs. Lufkin, 11 a.m.; Nacogdoches vs. Kilgore, 1 p.m.; Sabine vs. Sulphur Springs, 3 p.m.; Longview vs. Jacksonville, 5 p.m.
JV
(Grass field)
Texas High vs. Kilgore, 11 a.m.; Longview vs. Legacy White, 1 p.m.; Legacy Red vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.; Nacogdoches vs. Mount Pleasant, 5 p.m.