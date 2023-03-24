LUFKIN – District 15-5A champ Longview heated up early, and never looked back in its dominant 6-0 Class 5A girls soccer bi-district playoff win against District 16-5A four-seed Porter at Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium on Friday night.
The Lady Lobos improved their 2023 season record to 13-10-2, and advanced to play District 14-5A runner-up Forney in next week’s area round, while the Lady Spartans finished their current campaign with an 11-9-1 mark.
Longview attacked early enough to set up Katherine Markowitz’s go-ahead goal and a 1-0 lead against Porter at the 39:34 mark of the first half. Lily Fierros’ header into the net then made it a 2-0 score at the 35:56 mark.
“We scored 26 seconds in,” Longview girls soccer head coach Ron Bellamy said of what launched his team’s scoring outburst in Friday’s opening round playoff victory. “It was nice to get that goal, and then we got another one in the first five [minutes]. We just played well from that point on.”
Markowitz had another look at the goal 73 seconds later, but Porter goalkeeper April Reep made the saving catch.
Catherine Rivera then tried to snap the Lady Spartans’ scoring drought, but her corner kick attempt landed in the hands of Longview goalkeeper Emma Wright for a Lady Lobo save.
DJ Johnson just missed the opportunity to expand Longview’s advantage when she hit the top crossbar at the 26:29 mark, but she redeemed herself with a goal that started her hat trick performance at the 23:03 mark.
The Lady Lobos continued to take shots over the next couple of minutes. Kennedy Hollins had a look at the 16:27 mark, but it was ultimately deflected by Reep.
They broke through again when Evelyn Campos’ corner kick set up Fierros’ second goal of the night, and made it a 4-0 score with 12:46 remaining in the half.
Longview opened the second half with more offensive opportunities, but it took some time for the Lady Lobos to grow their lead. Hollins’ kick went right of the goal at the 39:24 mark, Johnson missed at the 34:50 mark, and Yuli Alba launched her attempt too high at 32:50.
The Wolf Pack continued to position themselves and dominate the time of possession, but Hollins missed right at the 27:45 mark, Alba hit the top crossbar at the 26:32 mark, Karen Juarez missed right at the 21:32 mark, and Fierros missed high at 20:38.
Wright eventually handed the Longview goalkeeper responsibilities to Jada Owens, who recorded a late save against Porter at the 10:02 mark after Katherine Speyerer’s shot attempt.
The Lady Lobos then wrapped up their win during Johnson’s final two goals at the 9:20 and 6:50 marks, and will appear in the second round for the fourth straight UIL postseason.