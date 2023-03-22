The Pine Tree Lady Pirates will face a familiar opponent on Thursday to open the Class 5A high school soccer playoffs, but unlike in their last meeting, a winner will walk off the field.
The Lady Pirates (15-6-2) will take on Lufkin (11-7-2) in a 5:30 p.m. contest at Jacksonville’s historic Tomato Bowl in a bi-district clash.
The two teams met back on Jan. 13, battling to a 2-2 deadlock.
Pine Tree won five of seven matches to close out the regular season, ending with a 4-3 win over rival Hallsville.
The Lady Pirates have six shutouts with senior Rylie Waclawczyk in goal, and have held opponents to one goal or less in 14 of 23 matches this season.
Sayge Lohman, who scored 16 goals and had three assists as a sophomore two years ago but was hampered with injuries last season and finished with seven goals and seven assists, has put in a solid senior season with 24 goals and nine assists in 2022.
Daysha Torres has 15 goals and 11 assists this season after combining for 13 goals and eight assists in her freshman and sophomore seasons. Maranda Skinner has seven goals and three assists, Jessica Garcia five goals and a team-leading 12 assists and Malaisha Allen three goals and three assists.
Marcella Hernandez, Indy Salazar, Larkin Seidel, Eryka Furlong and Shyann Lohman join Lohman, Torres, Garcia, Skinner, Allen and Waclawczyk in the starting lineup for the Lady Pirates.
The Lady Pirates are looking for their first playoff win since notching a 1-0 victory over Texas High back in2014. Pine Tree lost first-round matches in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2021 and 2022.
Lufkin enters the playoffs with an 11-7-2 record, having closed out the season with a 3-0 win over Nacogdoches for the team’s seventh shutout of the year.
Rachel Bonnin has a team-leading and school-record 31 goals this season for the Lady Panthers, and is the school’s all-time goal scorer with 76.
HALLSVILLE
The Hallsville Ladycats will open the playoffs at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Henderson against Nacogdoches.
The Ladycats are 18-3-2 on the year with 11 shutouts, holding opponents to a goal or less 19 times in 23 matches.
Lauren Thomas leads the Ladycats with 26 goals and 13 assists. Lauren Pyle has 19 goals and nine assists, Sophia Ziesemer 12 goals and 12 assists and Camille Petty three goals and five assists, Addison Johnson has nine shutouts in goal for the Ladycats.
Nacogdoches is 13-7-3 on the year, closing out the season with back-to-back shutout losses to Lufkin (3-0) and Palestine (4-0).
KILGORE GIRLS
The Lady Bulldogs (14-7-2) will host Hudson (11-10) in a 6 p.m. contest at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore on Thursday.
Kilgore closed out the regular season by winning nine of 10 matches, and outscored Center, Tatum and Sabine 22-2 in the final three matches.
Phenix Rivers had 13 goals, Samantha Rodriguez 12 goals and Gloria Cedillo 10 assists in district play for the Lady Bulldogs.
Hudson defeated Madisonville (6-0) and Palestine Westwood (3-0) to close out the regular season.
KILGORE BOYS
The Kilgore Bulldogs(26-2) will host Diboll (8-9-2) in an 8 p.m. contest at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore on Thursday.
Kilgore has won 14 in a row heading into the postseason, and on the year the Bulldogs have posted 16 shutouts while holding 26 of 28 opponents to a goal or less. This year’s district championship was the 15th straight for Kilgore.
Diboll went 3-1-1 to close out the regular season.