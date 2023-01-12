Pine Tree couldn’t match Jacksonville’s strong finish in the Lady Pirate Showcase tournament opener on Thursday morning, and was ultimately defeated 4-1 at Pirate Stadium.
The Lady Pirates dropped their 2023 season record to 2-3, and will return to girls soccer action during Friday’s 10 a.m. home tournament match against Lufkin at the same site, while the Maidens improved to 4-0.
“We didn’t come out ready to play,” Pine Tree girls soccer head coach Chris Yoder said after his team's loss on Thursday. “We had moments where we showed what we’re capable of. We just need to put that together for 80 minutes.”
Jacksonville took the first lead of the day during Andrea Escareno’s shot attempt with 28:38 remaining until halftime.
Pine Tree found some good looks at the goal late in the first half, but Sayge Lohman’s attempt flew left of the net at the 21-minute mark, and Jacksonville goalkeeper Emily Barrera earned a save against another Lady Pirate shot with 18:28 remaining until the intermission.
Jacksonville continued to put pressure on Pine Tree during Itzel Hernandez’s shot attempt at the 13:23 mark, but it ultimately landed right of the target.
Lohman then had another opportunity with seven minutes remaining in the first half, but her Pine Tree shot attempt flew over the goal.
Jacksonville eventually earned that second goal when Lauren Wade knocked the ball into the net at the 37:50 mark of the second half.
Lohman continued to be aggressive, and tried to get Pine Tree on the board at the 34:07 mark, but her attempt rolled left of the goal.
Pine Tree goalkeeper Rylie Waclawczyk started to tighten up her defense because she recorded saves at the 32:03 and 30:49 marks of the half, while Lohman continued to lead Pine Tree’s offensive attack with another shot attempt at 28:27.
Wade navigated those waters, and eventually produced her second goal of the match and Jacksonville’s third score of the event at the 23-minute mark.
Waclawczyk earned three more Pine Tree saves at the 21:29, 20:35 and 19:49 marks, and Maranda Skinner’s goal at the 15:58 mark snapped the Lady Pirates’ scoring drought.
But, Jacksonville wrapped up its victory when Victoria Villanueva knocked in the Maidens’ fourth score of the morning with 11 minutes remaining in the contest.
SCHEDULE
Friday
Pirate Stadium: Pine Tree vs Lufkin, 10a.m.; Lancaster JV vs. Pine Tree JV B, noon; Lancaster vs. Tyler High 2 p.m.; Greenville JV vs. Texas High JV, 4 p.m.; Texas High vs. Corsicana
Lear 1: Jacksonville vs. Kilgore, noon; Longview vs. Wylie East, 2 p.m.; Longview JV vs. Henderson JV, 4 p.m.; Greenville vs. Spring Hill, 6 p.m.
Lear 2: Suphur Springs JV vs. Tyler Legacy JV 2, 10 a.m.; Tyler High JV vs. Jacksonville JV, noon; Tyler Legacy JV A vs. Sulphur Springs, 2 p.m.; Pine Tree JV vs. Kilgore JV, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Pirate Stadium: Wylie East vs. Lufkin, 10 a.m.; Longview vs. Greenville, noon; Pine Tree vs. Kilgore, 2 p.m.; Henderson JV vs. Pine Tree JV, 4 p.m.
Lear 1: Kilgore JV vs. Tyler High JV, 10 a.m.; Jacksonville vs. Corsicana, noon; Texas High vs. Tyler Legacy JV, 2 p.m.; Lancaster JV vs. Longview JV, 4 p.m.
Lear 2: Tyler Legacy JV 2 vs. Greenville JV. 9 a.m.; Spring Hill vs. Tyler High, 11 a.m.; Jacksonville JV vs. Texas High JV, 1 p.m.; Carlisle vs. Sulphur Springs JV, 3 p.m.; Sulphur Springs vs. Lancaster, 5 p.m.