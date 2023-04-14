Pine Tree senior forward Sayge Lohman earned Most Valuable Player honors, and Hallsville, Longview, Mount Pleasant, Tyler and Whitehouse all locked up superlatives with the release of the District 15-5A All-District Soccer Team for the 2023 season.
Lohman recorded 26 goals and handed out 11 assists on the year in helping the Lady Pirates carve out a 16-7-2 record. She had two goals and two assists in two playoff games as Pine Tree opened with a 5-0 bi-district win over Lufkin and fell 3-1 to McKinney North in the area round.
Hallsville's Sophia Ziesemer was named Offensive Player of the Year, and Longview's Evelyn Campos was the district's Defensive Player of the Year.
Other superlatives went to Mount Pleasant's Dana Memije (Midfielder of the Year), Hallsville's Lauren Thomas (Sophomore of the Year), Longview's Emma Wright (Goalkeeper of the Year), Tyler's Valeria Maldonado and Longview's Yuli Alba (Newcomer of the Year), Whitehouse's Gabby Thompson (Utility Player of the Year) and Longview's Ron Bellamy (Coach of the Year).
Voting was conducted by the district's coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Longview: Karen Juarez, Lisset Martinez, DaNaucia Johnson, Lily Fierros, Gabriela Acevedo; Pine Tree: Rylie Waclawczyk, Jessica Garcia, Daysha Torres, Maranda Skinner; Hallsville: Addison Hatchett, Anna Rogers, Bella Anguiano, Emily Battles; Mount Pleasant: Reagan Huchin, Karina Torres, Ahilin Hernandez; Texas High: Madelynne Adams, Carlyn Clack; Tyler: Yamilet Ruiz, Victoria Arteaga; Whitehouse: Maddison Hawkins; Marshall: Mariah Mumphrey.
SECOND TEAM
Longview: Kennedy Hollins, Mia Monsivais, Marialis Estrada; Pine Tree: Shyann Lohman, Malaisha Allen, Indy Salazar; Hallsville: Lauren Pyle, Camille Petty, MaKayla Tiller; Mount Pleasant: Xitlali Rivas, Jazlynn Chism, Brittnee Lara; Texas High: April Mendez, Eunice Cruz; Tyler: Alexy Viramontes, Zugeily Torres; Whitehouse: Audrey Hall, Sheily Morales-Barrios; Marshall: Ahany Santander, Eshter Preez.
HONORABLE MENTION
Longview: Yoselin De La Paz, Lauren Fisher; Pine Tree: Eryka Furlong, Larkin Seidel; Hallsville: Abbey Serrano, Addison Johnson; Mount Pleasant: Jackie Gonzalez, Isabel Gonzales, Cinthya Ramirez; Texas High: Alison Rosas; Tyler: Valeria Maldonado, Christy Perez, Leda Paz; Whitehouse: Raylee Rios, Jennier Gurrusquieta, Ava Wise; Marshall: karlez Sawyer, Marilu Santander.