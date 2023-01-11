Longview earned a winning record during the first week of the 2023 boys soccer season, and it looks to build on that success when it returns home for this weekend’s Lobo Invitational.
The Lobos currently own a 3-2 mark after they opened the year with a 1-0 season-opening road win against Mesquite Horn on Jan. 2, and began the Forney ISD Kickoff Classic with a 6-1 win against Crandall and a 5-0 win against North Forney on January 5.
Longview continued to battle, but it ultimately suffered a hard-fought 1-0 loss against Wylie East on Jan. 6 that snapped its three-game win streak. Then, a 6-0 shutout defeat against Jacksonville on Jan. 7 continued its two-game skid.
“We won the first two games in Forney, and played really well against Wylie East and lost,” Longview boys soccer head coach James Wright said of last week’s highlights. “Then, we really struggled in the Saturday game [against Jacksonville].”
“Generally speaking, I am pleased with the progress that the team has made,” he added. “We need to be careful that we’re not reliant on one or two people, and we need to make sure that we have a full team effort.”
One of the factors that disrupted the team’s success was injuries.
“Senior Alex Flores, he’s our leading goal scorer,” Wright said of one of the players affected. “He scored seven goals in the first three games. He didn’t score against Wylie East, but he got injured in the first 10 minutes. He’s very significant.”
“Junior Stephen Gaskin, he was also injured and didn’t play Saturday. Defensively, he’s very strong and aggressive, and we missed him.”
Both athletes are expected to make their next appearances this week, so Longview will look to bounce back when it plays three matches on its campus between Thursday and Saturday.
The Lobos will also plan to lean on the services of juniors Karsten Guerra, Anthony Monsivais, Parker Kelsey and Erik Torrez when they kick off the tournament during a 4 p.m. matchup on Thursday against West Mesquite at the Longview Soccer Complex.
They will also have the opportunity to avenge last Saturday’s loss when they challenge Jacksonville during Friday’s 6 p.m. match at Lobo Stadium.
“We always aim to win our own tournament,” Wright said of his team’s focus this week. “Just as important is figuring out our style of play, how each of the players on the squad contribute, and how to utilize them best. We’re trying to find the starters. These tournaments are great for that.”
“We play West Mesquite on Thursday,” he added. “That will be a test for us. And then, Jacksonville on Friday. That will tell me a lot about where we’re heading this year.”
Longview recently found out that its previously scheduled non-district finale against Red Oak from Jan. 20 was cancelled, so it will focus on continued progress when it plays New Summerfield in Saturday’s 8:30 a.m. contest at Lobo Stadium. That approach will keep the Lobos on track for their District 15-5A opener against rival Tyler on Jan. 27.
“We are going to go out and play to win these games,” Wright said of the importance of this week’s contests before an extended break. “The next thing…is making sure that we’ve got everybody 100 percent fit for when our district opens.”
“Any last-minute tweaks within the team and the formation that we’re playing, that’s what we’re going to look to address,” he continued. “Some tactical things we get to look at and experiment with, and find out what they do against real life opposition. It’s very important that we execute some of the things that we need to be able to do in district.”
SCHEDULE
Thursday
Lobo Stadium: Jacksonville JV vs. Pine Tree JV, 9 a.m.; Jacksonville vs. Pine Tree, 10:30 a.m.; Henderson vs. Forney, noon; Henderson JV vs. Forney JV, 2 p.m.; Lufkin JV vs. Tyler Legacy JV, 4 p.m.; New Summerfield vs. Tyler Legacy, 6 p.m.
Soccer Complex: Longview JV B vs. Nacogdoches JV B, 9 a.m.; Chapel Hill JV vs. Nacogdoches JV A, 10:30 a.m.; Chapel Hill vs. Nacogdoches, noon; Longview JV A vs. West Mesquite JV, 2 p.m.; Longview vs. West Mesquite, 4 p.m.; Lufkin vs. Hallsville, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Lobo Stadium: Chapel Hill JV vs. Henderson JV, 9 a.m.; Hallsville vs. Henderson, 10:30 a.m.; West Mesquite JV vs. Tyler Legacy JV, noon; West Mesquite vs. Tyler Legacy, 2 p.m.; Longview JV vs. Jacksonville JV, 4 p.m.; Longview vs. Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Soccer Complex: Forney JV vs. Nacogdoches JV, 10:30 a.m.; Forney vs. Nacogdoches, noon; Chapel Hill vs. Lufkin, 2 p.m.; Pine Tree JV vs. Lufkin JV, 4 p.m.; Pine Tree vs. New Summerfield, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Lobo Stadium: New Summerfield vs. Longview, 8:30 a.m.; Lufkin JV vs. Longview JV, 10 a.m.; Forney vs. Lufkin, 11:30 a.m.; Forney JV vs. Chapel Hill JV, 1 p.m.; Varsity Finals – 4 p.m.
Soccer Complex: Henderson vs. Chapel Hill, 8:30 a.m.; Tyler Legacy vs. Jacksonville, 10 a.m.; Tyler Legacy JV vs. Jacksonville JV, 11:30 a.m.; Nacogdoches JV vs. Henderson JV, 1 p.m.; JV Finals – 4 p.m.
Pine Tree Stadium: Nacogdoches vs. Hallsville, 9 a.m.; Pine Tree vs. West Mesquite, 11 a.m.; Pine Tree JV vs. West Mesquite JV, 1 p.m.