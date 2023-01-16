TATUM - The Spring Hill Panther soccer team earned two wins and a tie over the weekend at the Tatum Tournament.
Spring Hill opened the event with a 3-0 win over Waskom before edging Hudson (2-1) and ending things with a 1-1 deadlock against Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill.
Alex Thorsen had two goals, and Oscar Flores found the back of the net once in the win over Waskom.
Thorsen scored two more times against Hudson, with Flores dishing out an assist.
Athen Jeppsen had the lone goal for the Panthers in the draw against Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill.
The Panthers will visit crosstown rival Pine Tree on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. contest and then host East Texas Homeschool on Friday.
Spring Hill is scheduled to open district play at home on Jan. 27 against Tatum.