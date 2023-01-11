The Pine Tree Lady Pirates, coming off a pair of close losses at the Fossil Ridge Tournament over the weekend, will try to get back on the winning side over the next three days when they play host to the annual Lady Pirate Showcase.
The event, featuring varsity and JV teams, kicks off Thursday with games at Pirate Stadium and Lear Park in Longview. Games will continue at both locations on Friday and conclude with four games at Pirate Stadium and nine at Lear Park Fields 1 and 2 on Saturday.
“We appreciate the City working with us and allowing us to use Lear Park,” Pine Tree coach Chris Yoder said. “Having two turf fields less than a mile away from our stadium makes it very convenient.”
The Lady Pirates are 2-2 on the young season, opening the year with a 3-2 win over Sulphur Springs and then knocking off Boswell (5-1) to begin the Fossil Ridge Tournament last weekend in Keller.
Pine Tree closed out the Fossil Ridge Tournament with losses to Mansfield Timberview (1-0) and Carrollton Creekview (2-1).
“This past weekend showed me a lot,” Yoder said. “We still working on some key areas, but some of the things we thought would be strengths are. I was confident in our goalkeeper, and the fact we brought back most of our defenders from last year. We’re excited about the fact our goalkeeper and defense can keep us in all of our games. We just need to be creative on the offensive side.”
The Lady Pirates are scheduled to play Jacksonville at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Lufkin at 10 a.m. on Friday and Kilgore at 2 p.m. on Saturday – all at Pirate Stadium – at the Lady Pirate Showcase.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
Pirate Stadium: Pine Tree vs. Jacksonville, 10 a.m.; Longview vs. Kilgore, noon; Kilgore JV vs. Longview JV, 2 p.m.; Longview JV B vs. Tyler JV, 4 p.m.; Wylie East vs. Texas High, 6 p.m.
Lear 1: Jacksonville JV vs. Pine Tree JV, noon; Spring Hill vs. Sulphur Springs, 2 p.m.; Greenville vs. Lancaster, 4 p.m.; Corsicana vs. Tyler Legacy JV, 6 p.m.
Lear 2: Tyler vs. Lufkin, 10 a.m.; Sulphur Springs JV vs. Texas High J, noon; Lancaster JV vs. Greenville JV, 2 p.m.; Tyler Legacy JV 2 vs. Henderson JV, 4 p.m.
Friday
Pirate Stadium: Pine Tree vs Lufkin, 10a.m.; Lancaster JV vs. Pine Tree JV B, noon; Lancaster vs. Tyler High 2 p.m.; Greenville JV vs. Texas High JV, 4 p.m.; Texas High vs. Corsicana
Lear 1: Jacksonville vs. Kilgore, noon; Longview vs. Wylie East, 2 p.m.; Longview JV vs. Henderson JV, 4 p.m.; Greenville vs. Spring Hill, 6 p.m.
Lear 2: Sulphur Springs JV vs. Tyler Legacy JV 2, 10 a.m.; Tyler High JV vs. Jacksonville JV, noon; Tyler Legacy JV A vs. Sulphur Springs, 2 p.m.; Pine Tree JV vs. Kilgore JV, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Pirate Stadium: Wylie East vs. Lufkin, 10 a.m.; Longview vs. Greenville, noon; Pine Tree vs. Kilgore, 2 p.m.; Henderson JV vs. Pine Tree JV, 4 p.m.
Lear 1: Kilgore JV vs. Tyler High JV, 10 a.m.; Jacksonville vs. Corsicana, noon; Texas High vs. Tyler Legacy JV, 2 p.m.; Lancaster JV vs. Longview JV, 4 p.m.
Lear 2: Tyler Legacy JV 2 vs. Greenville JV. 9 a.m.; Spring Hill vs. Tyler High, 11 a.m.; Jacksonville JV vs. Texas High JV, 1 p.m.; Carlisle vs. Sulphur Springs JV, 3 p.m.; Sulphur Springs vs. Lancaster, 5 p.m.