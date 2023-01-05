The young 2023 Texas high school soccer season featured an exciting first day of tournament action at Pirate Stadium on Thursday. Pine Tree’s host program enjoyed a fast start in the nightcap, but Kilgore scored the final four goals to earn a 4-1 road win.
Pine Tree dropped its 2023 season record to 0-1, while Kilgore improved its year mark to 2-0 after a 3-0 win against Lindale earlier in the day.
“Great first half,” Pine Tree boys soccer head coach Angel Rocha said of his team’s performance in the loss. “Second half, [Kilgore] made some adjustments, and we didn’t make our adjustments the way we needed to.”
Kilgore attacked in the first half, but it took some time for its aggressiveness to result in a goal. Jose Vazquez Garcia attempted a shot, but the ball geared left of the goal at the 31:34 mark.
Antonio De La Rosa then launched the ball toward the target on two different positions, but the first flew left at the 29:29 mark and the second soared right at 28:50.
Pine Tree tried to answer with two shots over the next minute and a half, but both were unsuccessful on the other side of the pitch.
The teams continued to move the ball, but their last line of defense maintained the scoreless game for the time being. Pine Tree’s Cale Herber earned a save at the 25:50 mark, and Kilgore’s Anthony Salinas followed with one of his own 50 seconds later.
Pine Tree’s defense remained strong because David Rodriguez interfered with Jobani Chavez’s Kilgore shot attempt at 22:45, and Herber recorded another save at 17:53.
The Pirates eventually took the early lead during Gio Zamora’s’s goal with 8:31 remaining in the period, but the Bulldogs stormed back with Jaime Baldazo’s equalizer at 5:51, and Adan Reyes’ go-ahead score with 4:44 left in the half.
Kilgore continued to attack as the second half began because Giovanny Araujo attempted a header with 32:54 remaining in the match, and Reyes had two shots by the 31:20 mark.
The Bulldogs eventually hit the mark again when Jacob Contreras scored with 28:28 left in the game.
Jaasiel Rivera tried to snap the Pirates’ scoring drought, but his shot attempts at the 10:29 and 6:55 marks couldn’t find the net.
Then, De La Rosa finished off Kilgore’s surge with a goal with 4:37 remaining in the match.
The Pine Tree and Palestine JVs will play at 8 a.m. to kick things off at Pirate Stadium on Friday, followed by varsity games at 9 a.m. (Pleasant Grove vs. Hallsville), 11 a.m. (Kilgore vs. Athens), 1 p.m. (Hallsville vs. Palestine), 3 p.m. (Pine Tree vs. Pleasant Grove), 5 p.m. (Lindale vs. Palestine) and 7 p.m. (Pine Tree vs. Carthage).
Junior varsity games at Lear Park Field 1 on Friday are at 8 a.m. (Longview vs. Athens), 9 a.m. (Kilgore vs. Texas High), 11 a.m. (Hallsville vs. Carthage), 1 p.m. (Kilgore vs. Athens), 3 p.m. (Carthage vs. Lindale0 and 5 p.m. (Pine Tree vs. Pleasant Grove).
Saturday’s schedule features four games – all at Pirate Stadium – with Pleasant Grove taking on Lindale at 9 a.m., followed by Kilgore vs. Hallsville at 11 a.m., Carthage vs. Athens at 1 p.m. and Pine Tree vs. Palestine at 3 p.m.