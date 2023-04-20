Kilgore headlined the 2023 District 15-4A boys soccer all-district team because Jacob Contreras and Leo Yzaguirre were respectively named Offensive MVP and Defensive MVP, while Center’s Edwin Rodriguez was the recipient of the league’s MVP.
The Coach of the Year was Kilgore’s Tom Wait, the Midfielders of the Year were Kilgore’s Diego Rojas and New Diana’s Valdo Gomez, the Newcomer of the Year was Kilgore’s Jaime Vazquez, the Sophomore of the Year was Sabine’s Francisco Perez, and the Goalkeeper of the Year was Carthage’s Jacob Whatley.
Spring Hill’s Oscar Flores, Sabine’s Camden Childress, and Tatum’s Joe Rojas shared the Utility Player of the Year honor, and New Diana received the Team Sportsmanship Award.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Forwards: Juan Gonzales, Henderson; Braxton Riley, Center; Adan Reyes, Kilgore; Midfielders: Rafael Gonzalez, Center; Randy Rodriguez, Sabine; Jose Vazquez, Kilgore; Adrian Lopez, Carthage; Tucker Harvey, Henderson; Defenders: Erick Estrada, Spring Hill; Christian Caporali, Center; Luke Kirkindoll, Sabine; Josue Rosas, Kilgore; Kris Reyes, Henderson; Goalkeepers: Anthony Salinas, Kilgore; Chris Rocha, Henderson
SECOND TEAM
Forwards: Ler Moo, Center; Jon Hoppenreijs, New Diana; Jaime Baldazo, Kilgore; Erick Picazo, Carthage; Midfielders: Michael Coggins, Spring Hill; Adrian Medrano, Center; Alec Gonzalez, Sabine; Chris Salazar, Kilgore; Brandon Salazar, Carthage; Defenders: Kevin Maldonado, Sabine; Riley Stevenson, New Diana; Jobani Chavez, Kilgore; Luis Cadena, Carthage; Diego Canenquez, Henderson; Goalkeepers: Davin Martin, Spring Hill; Jovany Jaimes, Sabine
HONORABLE MENTION
Spring Hill: Edwin Medina, Gersain Saenz, Alex Thorsen, Parker Eaves, Jose De La Cruz; Kilgore: Antonio De La Rosa, Isaac Gutierrez, Yamir Sanchez, Chris Martinez (Forward), Chris Martinez (Goalkeeper), Gio Araujo, David Kaulen, Fredy Aguilar; Sabine: Jesus Reyes, Juan Ortega, Jesus Duran; New Diana: Angel Ruiz, Roberto Aguilar, Carson Brown; Tatum: Halairian Boyd, Christian Quintero, Felipe Campozano; Carthage: Damian Romero, Jonavon Murtishaw, Carlos Garcia, Richard Lopez, Ernesto Cadena; Center: Adrian Aparicio, Josue Rafael, Carlos Hernandez, Danny Gonzalez, Eric Martinez, Bryan Bustos, Jose Valadez
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Spring Hill: Gersain Saenz, Richard English, Miguel Fernandez, Athen Jeppsen, Erick Estrada; Kilgore: Pedro Gonzalez, Anthony Salinas, Isaac Gutierrez, David Kaulen, Leo Yzaguirre, Adan Reyes, Jaime Baldazo, Jacob Contreras, Fredy Aguilar, Yamir Sanchez, Chris Salazar, Giovany Araujo, Jobani Chavez, Chris Perez, Diego Rojas, Josue Rosas, Guillermo Mireles, Gustavo Trejo, Chris Z. Martinez, Yailenn Rojo; Sabine: Camden Childress, Kevin Maldonado, Jesus Reyes, Shiloh O’Brien, Randy Rodriguez, Francisco Perez, Juan Ortega, Jovany Jaimes, Matthew Howland, Juan Gonzalez, Alec Gonzales, Tex Francisco, Anthony Aguilar, Garrett Woodall, Jared Sifuentes, Jesus Duran, Darrin Borden; New Diana: Riley Stevenson; Tatum: Joe Rojas, Halairian Boyd, Christian Quintero, Giana Garza; Carthage: Cooper Joines, Luis Cadena, Carlos Garcia, Omar Medrano, Roberto Salazar, Levi Monroe, Andres Garcia, James Fortenberry, Aaron Blissett, Sebastian Ramones, Jacob Whatley; Center: Caleb Garcia, Jose Valadez, Bryan Bustos, Christian Caporali, Braxton Riley, Rafael Gonzalez, Ler Moo, Damion Alvarado, Edwin Rodriguez, Oswaldo Moralez, Adrian Gonzalez