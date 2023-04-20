Henderson’s Jordan Williams was named MVP, and Henderson’s Oscar Guevara received the Coach of the Year recognition when the 2023 District 15-4A girls soccer team was released.
Henderson’s Kirsten Gasaway and Carthage’s Kinsey Travis shared the Offensive MVP honor, Kilgore’s Sammy Rodriguez earned Defensive MVP, Carthage’s Lexi Lopez finished as Utility of the Year, Kilgore’s Gloria Cedillo was named Midfielder of the Year, and Henderson’s Jordyn Lybrand received the Keeper of the Year award.
Carthage’s Brenna Hill and Sabine’s Holly Boone shared the Newcomer of the Year title, Spring Hill’s Abby Fisher finished as Sophomore of the Year, and Tatum earned the Team Sportsmanship honor.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Forwards: Kipton Travis, Carthage; Marissa Aparicio, Henderson; Phenix Rivers, Kilgore; Reese Burgess, Kilgore; Midfielders: Elizabeth Fleet, Spring Hill; Makenzie Strichlen, Carthage; Anayeli Martinez, Center; Payton Childress, Sabine; Ruby Almanza, Kilgore; Defense: Natalie Fisher, Spring Hill; Alexa Johnson, Spring Hill; Hali Reyes, Henderson; Natalie Hudman, Kilgore; Bella Shaw, Sabine; Goalkeeper: Destiny Allison, Carthage
SECOND TEAM
Forward: Lesley Sanchez, Spring Hill; Kristina Riley, Center; Midfielders: Claire Fielder, Spring Hill; Jaylan Davis, Carthage; Lily Luna, Tatum; Lesly Herrera, Kilgore; Defense: Cynthia Lopez, Carthage; Yuliana Garcia, Center; Madi Powers, Henderson; Alex Gonzalez, Tatum; Goalkeeper: Chloe Bonnette, New Diana
HONORABLE MENTION
Spring Hill: Mallory Pinson, Aundrea Johnson; Kilgore: Angelica Cauchola, Aliyah Veloz, Esperanza Garcia, Lexi Lara, Seleste Romero; New Diana: Lisa Stacy, Kelsey Atwell, Emma Hamilton; Tatum: Keyla Vega, Carolyn Espinoza, Mariana Maldonado; Henderson: Jazelin Garza, Anna Kate Mansinger, Avigail Bazaldua, Grace Rucker, Ashlee Rodriguez, Kim Gaytan, Jasmin Sanchez, Kaemyn Booker, Kate Sabella; Carthage: Zoe Spencer, Taylor Dixon, Esme Flores, Ashley Molena; Center: Garciela Gonzales, Laribel Galvan, Valeria Cervantes, Lesyl Figueroa